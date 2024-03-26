Quara Holding Champions Saudi Vision 2030: Expands Tech-Driven Global Real Estate Empire

Quara Holding, a trailblazer in real estate, finance, and technology, has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception in 1994. With a strategic focus on expanding its investment footprint locally and globally, the conglomerate has aligned its goals with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to elevate the Kingdom's competitive edge on the world stage through technological empowerment. Vice-Chairman Ziad El Chaar, in a recent interview, highlighted the company's commitment to driving digital integration across its subsidiaries, thus contributing significantly to Saudi Arabia's growth and progress.

Strategic Investments and Technological Advancements

Quara Holding's investment journey began with the foundation of Dar Al Arkan, transforming it into the largest real estate developer in Saudi Arabia. As the digital era dawned, the company expanded its horizons into the financial, mortgage, and insurance sectors, enriching customer experience and fostering innovation. Today, Quara Holding oversees 14 companies, providing services to approximately two million users across five industries in nearly a dozen countries. With a portfolio that includes Quara Blockchain and Dar Al Arkan Properties, the conglomerate is a pioneer in integrating technology to revolutionize the real estate and financial sectors.

Empowering the Kingdom with Vision 2030

El Chaar emphasized the alignment of Quara Holding's strategic investments with Saudi Vision 2030, showcasing the company's dedication to leveraging advanced digital capabilities to enhance the Kingdom's competitiveness. From pioneering developments in real estate to introducing cutting-edge financing solutions, Quara Holding is instrumental in supporting the government's focus on developing a robust financial technology services infrastructure. The conglomerate's innovative approach is evident in its contributions to the construction sector, where it has introduced technological innovations and AI solutions, setting new standards in the industry.

Future Outlook: Expanding Horizons

Looking ahead, Quara Holding aims to broaden its real estate portfolio across the GCC, UK, and Spain, while exploring new growth opportunities in markets such as the US and Greece. The company is also focused on building an AI startup to provide revolutionary solutions to the real estate industry. Through its DarGlobal venture, Quara Holding plans to continue delivering integrated communities and co-branded projects developed in collaboration with top fashion icons, enriching the Middle East and Europe's residential offerings. El Chaar's vision for DarGlobal highlights the company's ambition to tap into a larger pool of investors and partners, supporting its expansion in the global luxury real estate landscape.

Quara Holding's journey from a visionary startup to a leading investment holding company in Saudi Arabia underscores its pivotal role in driving digital growth and innovation. As the company continues to expand its footprint across multiple industries and countries, its commitment to technological advancement and strategic investments remains unwavering, promising a future where it continues to contribute to the Kingdom's economic prosperity and sustainable development.