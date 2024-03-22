Quantum Mutual Fund Opposes ICICI Bank-ICICI Securities Merger, Cites Loss of Rs 6.08 Crore

Quantum Mutual Fund has voted against the resolution for the merger of ICICI Bank with its subsidiary ICICI Securities, citing potential loss of at least Rs 6.08 crore to unitholders. This opposition highlights the financial analysis aspect of the merger swap ratio and the impact it could have on stakeholders.

Financial Analysis and Stakeholder Impact

Advisory firms InGovern, SES, liAS, and ISS previously favored the scheme of arrangement for delisting shares of ICICI Securities and issuing equity shares of its parent company, ICICI Bank. According to the scheme, public shareholders of ICICI Securities would receive 67 equity shares for every 100 shares held. Despite approval from the boards of directors of both companies and stock exchanges, Quantum Mutual Fund voted against the merger. Quantum Long-Term Equity Value Fund and Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund, which own shares of both ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities, argue that the proposed swap price is at a discount, potentially leading to significant losses for unitholders.

Comparative Valuation and Swap Ratio Concerns

The swap ratio values shares of ICICI Securities at a 30–77% discount compared to its listed peers, a significant undervaluation according to Quantum's analysis. Even when valued at the lowest PE multiple within its peer group, the merger offer would still represent a 30% discount. Quantum's calculations suggest a minority shareholding loss, with the current derived share price based on the swap ratio standing at Rs 722 per share. Valuing ICICI Securities-derived share price at 20.4 times the lowest PE multiple of its peers indicates a loss of Rs 218 per share.

Market Reactions and Future Implications

The opposition from Quantum Mutual Fund raises questions about the valuation methods used in the merger and its fairness to all stakeholders. This move could prompt other shareholders to reevaluate the merger's benefits and potentially influence future decisions regarding corporate mergers and acquisitions. The situation underscores the importance of thorough financial analysis and the need for transparency in corporate transactions to protect investors' interests.

As the story unfolds, the market's response to Quantum Mutual Fund's stance against the merger will be closely watched. This case may set a precedent for how minority shareholders can influence major corporate decisions, emphasizing the critical role of mutual funds in advocating for their unitholders' interests. With the potential for significant financial implications, the outcome of this dispute will likely resonate beyond the parties involved, impacting broader market perceptions of fairness and value in corporate mergers.