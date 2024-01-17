Quantum Corporation Submits Plan to Regain Nasdaq Compliance Following Filing Delay

Quantum Corporation, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker QMCO, has submitted a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules. The company's strategic submission on January 16, 2024, comes in the wake of a delay in filing its quarterly report for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The delay occurred due to challenges associated with the application of the standalone selling price under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606.

Advertisment

Accounting Challenges Delay Quantum Corporation's Filing

The company's application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 necessitated a comprehensive re-evaluation, resulting in the delay of its quarterly report. On November 13, 2023, Quantum Corporation filed a Form 12b-25, formally notifying of its inability to conclude the report on time. The company, however, has expressed confidence in completing the re-evaluation by March 31, 2024.

Aiming for Compliance within Nasdaq's Extension Period

Advertisment

The company's plan, if accepted by Nasdaq, will see it granted an extension of up to 180 calendar days to regain compliance. This significant extension period would cover not only the filing of the delayed second fiscal quarter report but also the third fiscal quarter report for the period ended December 31, 2023, which is also expected to be delayed. Quantum Corporation aims to file both the overdue reports by May 7, 2024, which falls well within the potential extension period.

Quantum Corporation's Compliance Issues Highlight Need for Robust Financial Controls

The challenges faced by Quantum Corporation underscore the importance of robust financial controls and transparent reporting in today's highly regulated financial markets. With the goal of regaining compliance and maintaining its Nasdaq listing, Quantum Corporation's current predicament serves as a stark reminder for companies to ensure their accounting practices align with standard regulations.