en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Quanterix’s Soaring Share Prices Amid Financial Stability

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Quanterix’s Soaring Share Prices Amid Financial Stability

Quanterix, a NASDAQ-listed company under the ticker QTRX, has seen its share prices soar by a remarkable 113% over the past year, despite the lack of profitability. A critical factor in assessing such a company lies in understanding its cash burn rate. This rate signifies the annual expenditure the company incurs in supporting its growth.

Quanterix’s Financial Report

As of September 2023, Quanterix reported a substantial $328 million in cash reserves, with no looming debt. Over the past year, the company had a cash burn of $20 million. This situation results in a significant cash runway, implying near-term financial stability.

Reduction in Cash Burn and Revenue Growth

Remarkably, Quanterix managed to slash its cash burn by 70% over the last year, while simultaneously achieving a revenue growth of 6.1%. Given Quanterix’s market capitalization standing at $1 billion, its cash burn represents a mere 2% of its market value.

Implications for Investors

This suggests that the company could, if necessary, raise additional funds without significant dilution of existing shares. Overall, the analysis of Quanterix’s financial situation elucidates that the company has a manageable cash burn with a comfortable cash runway and potential for raising more funds. This scenario indicates a relatively low risk for investors concerning the company’s short- to medium-term cash needs. However, investors should remain cautious of the identified warning signs and evaluate other investment opportunities that present high return on equity or insider buying.

Meanwhile, Avanos Medical Inc, a medical technology company, has received a consensus rating of Hold, with a forecasted upside of 29.7% from its current position. The company’s earnings are expected to grow by 43.40% in the forthcoming year. Avanos Medical witnessed a surge in short interest in December and reported a positive EPS for the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF holds 119,434 shares of AVNS stock, representing 1.06% of its portfolio.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Services Amid Security Concerns, Causes Market Fluctuations

By Wojciech Zylm

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2024-1

By Safak Costu

Verizon Communications Inc Experiences Slight Stock Rise Amidst Market Fluctuations

By Muhammad Jawad

Western Australia Hospitality Venues Implement Reservation Rules to Curb No-Shows

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia's Hospitality Industry Adopts Reservation Policies t ...
@Australia · 43 seconds
Western Australia's Hospitality Industry Adopts Reservation Policies t ...
heart comment 0
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men’s Grooming

By BNN Correspondents

Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Terran Orbital Corp: A Glimpse into the Financial Roller Coaster

By Bijay Laxmi

Terran Orbital Corp: A Glimpse into the Financial Roller Coaster
Terror Attacks Impact Financial Reporting Practices, Study Finds

By Rizwan Shah

Terror Attacks Impact Financial Reporting Practices, Study Finds
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center

By Safak Costu

Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Latest Headlines
World News
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
37 seconds
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
42 seconds
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
44 seconds
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
49 seconds
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
55 seconds
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
59 seconds
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton
59 seconds
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton
Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns
1 min
Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns
FDA Approval Paves the Way for Glaukos's iDose Travoprost Intracameral Implant
1 min
FDA Approval Paves the Way for Glaukos's iDose Travoprost Intracameral Implant
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
10 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
13 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
46 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app