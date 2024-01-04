en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Quanta Services, Inc. Opens 2024 with a Decline in Stock Price

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Quanta Services, Inc. Opens 2024 with a Decline in Stock Price

Quanta Services, Inc., a major player in the Engineering & Construction Industry, commenced trading on January 2, 2024, with a decline in its stock price. The opening value was $213.59, marking a 3.03% decrease from the previous trading day.

A Day of Fluctuations

The day’s trading saw the stock oscillate, peaking at $214.83, plummeting to a low of $208.265, and finally closing at $215.80. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock prices have seen highs and lows between $134.61 and $219.17.

Financial Performance

Quanta’s financial health appears robust, having registered a sales growth of 12.08% over the past five years and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) of 11.94%. The company, employing a workforce of 47,300, boasts a gross margin of 12.74%, an operating margin of 5.59%, and a pretax margin of 4.12%. Ownership details reveal insider ownership to be 1.21%, with institutional ownership standing at an impressive 90.23%.

Insights on Insider Transactions

Recently, insider transactions have seen an EVP and General Counsel offloading 5,000 shares and a VP Tax selling 4,074 shares. Quanta’s latest quarterly report outperformed expectations, with an EPS of $2.24, beating the consensus estimate by $0.13. The reported net margin was 2.88%, along with a return on equity of 9.36%.

Analysts’ Projections

Analysts predict an EPS of $1.56 for the current fiscal year with a projected growth of 11.94% for the coming fiscal year, extending to a five-year projection of 17.22% growth. Quanta boasts a quick ratio of 1.57, a price to sales ratio of 1.56, and a price to free cash flow of 41.09 for the trailing twelve months. The diluted EPS stands at $4.69, with expectations of hitting $1.98 in the forthcoming quarter and $8.34 within a year. Notably, the stock’s volatility was lower in the past 14 days compared to the last 100 days.

Quanta Services, Inc. boasts a market capitalization of $30.40 billion with 145,285K outstanding shares, annual sales of $17,074 million, and an annual net income of $491,190K. These figures underline the financial solidity and market standing of Quanta Services, Inc. in the Engineering & Construction Industry.

0
Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
Holiday Season Brings Slowdown in Trading Markets Amid Anticipation for Agriculture Export Report
In a typical slowdown of trading markets during the holiday season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s export report due on December 29 stands out as a beacon of interest. The relative lack of other news has turned all eyes toward this report, with market reactions expected to be mild but significant nonetheless. Impact of Rainfall
Holiday Season Brings Slowdown in Trading Markets Amid Anticipation for Agriculture Export Report
OPA Uncovers Issues with GMHA-MedHealth Contract: A Case of Non-Compliance and Preferential Treatment
4 mins ago
OPA Uncovers Issues with GMHA-MedHealth Contract: A Case of Non-Compliance and Preferential Treatment
Sands China Scores High in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
5 mins ago
Sands China Scores High in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Adidas Sets Up First Asian Global Capacity Centre Outside China in Chennai
26 seconds ago
Adidas Sets Up First Asian Global Capacity Centre Outside China in Chennai
DFW Airport Celebrates 50 Years: A Look at Its Past and Future Developments
1 min ago
DFW Airport Celebrates 50 Years: A Look at Its Past and Future Developments
FOMC Anticipates Potential Interest Rate Cuts in 2024 Amid Economic Uncertainty
3 mins ago
FOMC Anticipates Potential Interest Rate Cuts in 2024 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
24 seconds
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
1 min
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
3 mins
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
4 mins
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
4 mins
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
5 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
5 mins
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
5 mins
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
5 mins
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app