Quanta Services, Inc. Opens 2024 with a Decline in Stock Price

Quanta Services, Inc., a major player in the Engineering & Construction Industry, commenced trading on January 2, 2024, with a decline in its stock price. The opening value was $213.59, marking a 3.03% decrease from the previous trading day.

A Day of Fluctuations

The day’s trading saw the stock oscillate, peaking at $214.83, plummeting to a low of $208.265, and finally closing at $215.80. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock prices have seen highs and lows between $134.61 and $219.17.

Financial Performance

Quanta’s financial health appears robust, having registered a sales growth of 12.08% over the past five years and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) of 11.94%. The company, employing a workforce of 47,300, boasts a gross margin of 12.74%, an operating margin of 5.59%, and a pretax margin of 4.12%. Ownership details reveal insider ownership to be 1.21%, with institutional ownership standing at an impressive 90.23%.

Insights on Insider Transactions

Recently, insider transactions have seen an EVP and General Counsel offloading 5,000 shares and a VP Tax selling 4,074 shares. Quanta’s latest quarterly report outperformed expectations, with an EPS of $2.24, beating the consensus estimate by $0.13. The reported net margin was 2.88%, along with a return on equity of 9.36%.

Analysts’ Projections

Analysts predict an EPS of $1.56 for the current fiscal year with a projected growth of 11.94% for the coming fiscal year, extending to a five-year projection of 17.22% growth. Quanta boasts a quick ratio of 1.57, a price to sales ratio of 1.56, and a price to free cash flow of 41.09 for the trailing twelve months. The diluted EPS stands at $4.69, with expectations of hitting $1.98 in the forthcoming quarter and $8.34 within a year. Notably, the stock’s volatility was lower in the past 14 days compared to the last 100 days.

Quanta Services, Inc. boasts a market capitalization of $30.40 billion with 145,285K outstanding shares, annual sales of $17,074 million, and an annual net income of $491,190K. These figures underline the financial solidity and market standing of Quanta Services, Inc. in the Engineering & Construction Industry.