Qualitas Energy Unveils Ambitious Credit Strategy to Accelerate Renewable Energy Investments

Qualitas Energy, a stalwart in the renewable energy investment platform, unveils an ambitious expansion of its services. The introduction of a new credit strategy heralds a significant departure from the company's traditional focus on equity strategy since its inception in 2006.

Advertisment

Harnessing the Power of Credit

This innovative credit strategy is meticulously designed to function autonomously, capitalizing on Qualitas Energy's well-established strengths. These include its formidable track record in the energy transition sector, unrivaled expertise in originating mid-market transactions, and a knack for creating bespoke financing solutions.

The company's deep-rooted local presence in key regions within the OECD and expansive industry knowledge equip it with a unique perspective. This vantage point allows Qualitas Energy to identify strategic opportunities that often elude others.

Advertisment

Seasoned Leadership at the Helm

Leading this pioneering credit service is Severin Hiller, newly appointed as Partner & Co-Head of Credit. Hiller brings over two decades of sector experience to Qualitas Energy, adding depth and insight to the team.

Joining Hiller is Jose Maria Arzac, boasting 20 years of infrastructure credit experience. Arzac, who joined the firm in 2020, will serve alongside Hiller as Partner and Co-Head of Credit.

Advertisment

The credit team will operate from the company's headquarters in Madrid and London, poised to drive this new strategy forward.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Severin Hiller stated, "I am thrilled to lead the charge in this exciting new venture. Leveraging Qualitas Energy's capabilities across the energy transition value chain, we aim to make a meaningful contribution to a sustainable future."

As Qualitas Energy embarks on this bold new chapter, it continues to obtain the necessary licenses required by the regulator to execute and implement its investment strategy. This move marks a pivotal moment in the company's history, signaling its commitment to reshaping the renewable energy landscape through innovative financial solutions.

With the launch of its credit strategy, Qualitas Energy takes a significant stride towards a more sustainable tomorrow, demonstrating that the fusion of financial acumen and environmental responsibility can indeed yield transformative results.