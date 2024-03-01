Quaker Houghton Reports Record 2023 Earnings, Optimistic 2024 Outlook Amid Challenges

Quaker Houghton announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings, showcasing robust financial performance with record net sales of $1.5 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of $320 million. Key executives, including President and CEO Andy Tometich and EVP and CFO Shane Hostetter, emphasized the company's resilience and strategic progress despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Strategic Achievements and Financial Highlights

In 2023, Quaker Houghton not only achieved record net sales but also showcased its cash generation capabilities, with a notable $280 million in operating cash flow. The company's strategic focus on margin initiatives and its customer-centric model contributed to this performance. The fourth quarter saw net sales of $467 million, with gross margins improving to 36.6%, nearly 4.5 percentage points higher than the previous year.

Future Outlook and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead to 2024, Quaker Houghton remains cautiously optimistic, expecting a solid year despite ongoing market uncertainties. The company anticipates sequential and year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth in the first quarter, with a focus on leveraging global scale, advancing digital capabilities, and leading in sustainability. Notably, the acquisition of IKV Tribology is set to bolster its specialty greases portfolio, underscoring Quaker Houghton's commitment to growth and innovation.

Commitment to Shareholder Value and Sustainable Growth

Quaker Houghton's strong financial position and cash flow generation enable it to support organic growth, pay dividends, and pursue strategic acquisitions. The board's approval of a new $150 million share repurchase authorization reflects confidence in the company's growth strategy. With a focus on providing value to customers and shareholders alike, Quaker Houghton is poised to navigate future challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.