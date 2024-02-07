Quad/Graphics Inc. Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Quad/Graphics Inc., a global marketing experience company trading under the ticker QUAD on the New York Stock Exchange, is set to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 on February 20, 2024, post the close of regular market trading. The company's financial performance will be discussed in a conference call on the following day, February 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be spearheaded by Joel Quadracci, Quad's Chairman, President, and CEO, and Tony Staniak, the CFO.

Details of the Conference Call

The company will make the earnings release and a slide presentation available on the Investors' section of its website prior to the conference call. A question and answer session will be incorporated within the call, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the company's performance. Participants have the flexibility to pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN for access or to dial in on the day of the call. Post the call, an audio replay will be uploaded on Quad's website. For those who miss the live call, a telephone playback will be accessible till March 21, 2024.

A Glimpse Into Quad/Graphics Inc.

Quad/Graphics Inc., a $3 billion enterprise, employs approximately 15,000 people across 14 countries and caters to over 2,900 clients. The company offers a plethora of marketing services, encompassing strategy and consulting, data and analytics, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services. These are meticulously designed to provide a streamlined and effective way for brands to reach their target audience. Quad's recognition as a leader in the industry is evident from its ranking by Ad Age and Printing Impressions. Additionally, it holds the position of the largest manufacturer in the Milwaukee area as per the Milwaukee Business Journal.