QNB and Qatar University Collaborate on Financial Literacy Workshop for Students

Qatar National Bank (QNB) has partnered with Qatar University's College of Business and Economics, alongside the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Organisational Excellence, to host a comprehensive financial literacy workshop aimed at empowering students with essential financial knowledge. This initiative reflects both institutions' commitment to education and the financial well-being of the younger generation. The workshop, covering topics such as personal finance, budgeting, and investment basics, equips students with vital skills for informed financial decisions in their future careers.

Empowering the Future Generation

Abdullah Nasser al-Khalifa, QNB Group's senior executive vice-president for Human Capital, emphasized the bank's investment in the future through educational support. "At QNB, we believe in investing in the future, and that starts with empowering the next generation," al-Khalifa stated, highlighting the workshop's role in enhancing students' financial literacy. Professor Rana Sobh, dean of the College of Business and Economics, echoed this sentiment, applauding the partnership's dedication to academic excellence and human capital enrichment.

Building Skills for Success

Professor Said Elbanna, director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship & Organisational Excellence, outlined the workshop's objectives in empowering students with life, organizational, and financial skills essential for success in personal and professional realms. Delivered by experts from QNB's Learning & Development Centre, the workshop facilitated interactive discussions, allowing students to engage directly with financial professionals, ask questions, and gain practical knowledge for their financial well-being.

Investing in Education and Financial Well-being

This collaboration between QNB and Qatar University is a testament to both entities' dedication to supporting education and fostering financial literacy among the youth. By providing students with the tools and knowledge necessary for making informed financial decisions, this initiative not only prepares them for their professional journeys but also contributes to their overall success and well-being in the future.

The partnership between QNB and Qatar University, through this financial literacy workshop, sets a strong foundation for students, preparing them for the challenges ahead. It opens up avenues for further collaborations that can bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical financial skills, ultimately contributing to the development of well-rounded, financially literate professionals ready to navigate the complexities of the modern economic landscape.