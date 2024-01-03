en English
Business

Qatar’s Banking Sector: A Study in Resilience and Transformation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Qatar’s banking sector, having faced a slew of challenges including high interest rates, margin pressures, geopolitical uncertainties, and a complex credit environment, has emerged stronger and more resilient. This transformation, underscored by effective cost management, digital metamorphosis, and a risk-centric approach, ensured the sector’s robust profitability despite the volatile landscape of the past year.

Unveiling the ‘Qatar Banking Perspectives Report – 2023’

KPMG in Qatar recently released the ‘Qatar Banking Perspectives Report – 2023’, a comprehensive dissection of the banking industry in the country. The report, a beacon for decision-makers, illuminates current trends and anticipates future developments, covering a wide spectrum of relevant topics, from data analytics and cloud technology to fraud prevention and regulatory changes. It also delves into sustainable finance, global minimum tax implications, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) measures, merger and acquisition trends, and the impact of Basel 3 reforms.

Insights for a Resilient Future

Omar Mahmoud, Partner and Head of Financial Services at KPMG in Qatar, expressed confidence in the report’s potential to provide valuable insights and inspire strategic initiatives for navigating the evolving banking landscape. The report is expected to serve as a roadmap for the industry, guiding it towards a future marked by resilience and innovation.

Banking on Digital Transformation

One of the key takeaways from the report is the significant role of digital transformation in shaping the banking sector’s trajectory. The adoption of innovative technologies like data analytics and cloud computing has been instrumental in driving efficiency, reducing costs, and improving customer service. Moreover, the sector’s focus on fraud prevention and implementation of robust AML measures further underscores its commitment to safeguarding the interests of its customers and maintaining the integrity of the financial system.

Business Finance Qatar
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

