Business

Qashio and CredibleX Unveil New Financing Solution for MENA Region SMBs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Qashio and CredibleX Unveil New Financing Solution for MENA Region SMBs

Qashio, in collaboration with CredibleX, has unveiled a new financing solution, Qashio Financing, targeted at small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This groundbreaking initiative integrates Qashio’s corporate cards and expense management capabilities with CredibleX’s powerful embedded finance platform. The ultimate goal is to offer immediate financial approvals, disbursements, and competitive rates, all designed to satisfy the immediate financial needs of Qashio’s customers, while fostering their long-term growth.

Addressing the Financial Needs of SMBs

Qashio Financing is a direct response to the increasing demand for a broader range of financial services among SMBs in the MENA region. The service is designed to be user-friendly, with a seamless application process that respects the unique needs of each business. According to the 2023 Mastercard SME Confidence Index, a significant proportion of SMBs in the region anticipate stable or increasing revenue, underlining the timeliness of this initiative.

A Leap Forward in Fintech Innovations

The partnership between Qashio and CredibleX represents a significant leap forward in fintech innovation. It underscores both companies’ commitment to boosting economic growth and resilience among SMBs in the MENA region. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way businesses manage their finances, providing them with flexible, accessible financing options that can help accelerate growth, manage cash flows, and improve operational efficiency.

Building on Previous Successes

This latest initiative builds on Qashio’s earlier successful partnership with Mastercard. That collaboration was centered on facilitating cashless expense management through corporate credit cards with virtual issuance capabilities. This time, Qashio and CredibleX are taking things a step further, offering a comprehensive financial solution that promises to meet the diverse needs of businesses in the MENA region.

Business Finance
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

