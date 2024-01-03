en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Q3 Earnings Reveal Mixed Results for Value Stocks

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Q3 Earnings Reveal Mixed Results for Value Stocks

As the Q3 earnings season unfolds, the financial landscape is revealing a mixed bag of results within the realm of value stocks. Known for their lower prices in comparison to industry peers, value stocks often hint at potential undervaluation. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio remains the favored metric for identifying such stocks, with a low P/E serving as a marker of undervaluation.

Unraveling the Earnings Reports

Among the companies divulging their financial health, OPAL Fuels reported a significant improvement in its Q3 EPS, elevating to $-0.01 from Q2’s $-0.12. On the other hand, Cia Energetica DE Minas exhibited a decline in its Q3 EPS, dropping to $0.03 from Q2’s $0.12. Brookfield Renewable’s earnings per share followed a similar downward trajectory, further decreasing to $-0.14. The company’s dividend yield, however, rose to 5.42% from the previous quarter’s 4.77%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries demonstrated an uptick in EPS, escalating to $0.56 from Q2’s $0.5, accompanied by a marginal increase in dividend yield to 3.75%. Suburban Propane Partners, contrastingly, experienced a drastic drop in its Q4 EPS to $-0.33 from Q3’s $-0.08. Its dividend yield also declined to 7.71% from the preceding 8.7%.

Spotlight on Value Stocks

Value stocks have been the focal point of various market strategists, including Morningstar’s Dave Sekera, who encourages investors to underweight growth stocks and allocate new funds toward value stocks. His top picks include Medtronic, Comcast, and RTX. Zacks Equity Research has also identified The Andersons, Inc., American Public Education, Inc., and Independent Bank Corporation as stocks with strong value characteristics.

The Risk Factor

While value stocks offer potential for high returns, the report concludes with a word of caution about the inherent risks associated with these investments. There’s no absolute guarantee that these stocks will rebound from their undervalued status, making them a precarious choice for those seeking a risk-averse strategy. Investors must tread carefully, keeping their financial goals, risk tolerance, and market trends in sharp focus.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

IRS Proposes Changes to Regulations on Worthless Debt Instruments

By Nimrah Khatoon

Generation H Revolutionizes Mortgage Landscape with Rate Reductions

By Justice Nwafor

US Manufacturing Contraction Continues for 15th Month: ISM Report

By BNN Correspondents

Wisconsin Investment Board Amplifies Industrial Real Estate Portfolio with $546M

By Mahnoor Jehangir

ArcelorMittal Challenges Tauron's Claims Over Joint Venture Share Tran ...
@Business · 2 mins
ArcelorMittal Challenges Tauron's Claims Over Joint Venture Share Tran ...
heart comment 0
Tax Season 2024: Key Dates and Changes to U.S. Tax Code

By Olalekan Adigun

Tax Season 2024: Key Dates and Changes to U.S. Tax Code
NuScale Power Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

By BNN Correspondents

NuScale Power Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations
Medical Properties Trust Inc: A Closer Look at Prospects and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Medical Properties Trust Inc: A Closer Look at Prospects and Challenges
Tidal Commodities Trust I Completes Acquisition of Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

By BNN Correspondents

Tidal Commodities Trust I Completes Acquisition of Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF
Latest Headlines
World News
Good Boost: Transforming Leisure Spaces into Therapeutic Hubs
13 seconds
Good Boost: Transforming Leisure Spaces into Therapeutic Hubs
Billy Vunipola's Potential Move to Japan: A Turning Point in His Rugby Career?
44 seconds
Billy Vunipola's Potential Move to Japan: A Turning Point in His Rugby Career?
Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children: A Beacon of Change in Paediatric Healthcare Design
44 seconds
Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children: A Beacon of Change in Paediatric Healthcare Design
Josh Anderson's Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens' Growing List of Injured Players
1 min
Josh Anderson's Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens' Growing List of Injured Players
From Classroom to Court: Sinéad Lohan to Represent Ireland in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup
2 mins
From Classroom to Court: Sinéad Lohan to Represent Ireland in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup
France and Morocco's Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024
2 mins
France and Morocco's Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024
Sakkari and Tsitsipas Lead Greece to United Cup Quarterfinals
3 mins
Sakkari and Tsitsipas Lead Greece to United Cup Quarterfinals
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
3 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere's Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City
3 mins
Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere's Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
4 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
13 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
23 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app