en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PwC Cyprus Publishes Comprehensive Tax Guide for 2024 Amidst Rising Stock Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
PwC Cyprus Publishes Comprehensive Tax Guide for 2024 Amidst Rising Stock Market

PwC Cyprus has unveiled its 32nd edition tax guide for 2024, a comprehensive resource aimed at enlightening individuals and businesses about the tax framework in Cyprus. Available in English on the company’s official website, the guide is not intended to replace professional advice but is rather a tool to aid tax planning and compliance.

Navigating the Tax Landscape

Stelios Violaris, a Partner in Advisory Tax Services at PwC Cyprus, has underscored the guide’s role in delivering a wide-ranging overview of the tax landscape, making it a beneficial resource not only for current taxpayers but also for prospective international investors. The guide, based on current legislation and practice, provides valuable information on the tax framework of Cyprus, enabling individuals and businesses to navigate their tax obligations with greater ease.

Robust Performance of Cyprus Stock Exchange

Simultaneously, the Cyprus Stock Exchange has been showcasing significant growth. Its President, Marinos Christodoulides, reported a 52.19% increase in the General Index during 2023, following a substantial 30.42% rise in 2022. This robust performance is indicative of the market’s resilience amidst fluctuating global economic conditions.

Future Market Performance and Initiatives

However, Christodoulides issued a word of caution, asserting that the future market performance is contingent on various factors, including global geopolitical events. The exchange is actively involved in several initiatives, such as privatisation, bond market development, energy-related activities, and the proposal of tax incentives to spur investment. The recent trading day witnessed slight increases in both the Cyprus Stock Market Index and the FTSE / CySE 20 Index, although performances across sub-indexes were mixed.

0
Business Cyprus Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

HSSI Secures RM4.94mil Contract for Port Klang Cruise Terminal Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

Google's Currency Converter Misrepresents Polish Zloty's Value: Causes Widespread Speculation

By Wojciech Zylm

T-Mobile and Walmart Start the Year with Attractive Offers

By Quadri Adejumo

Cyprus Stock Exchange Surges Amid Banking Sector Gains and Investor Interest

By BNN Correspondents

Huawei Reveals Royalty Rates for Patent Licence Programmes, Promoting ...
@Business · 3 mins
Huawei Reveals Royalty Rates for Patent Licence Programmes, Promoting ...
heart comment 0
Jamaica Stock Exchange: A Struggle Until 2025 Amid High Interest Rates

By BNN Correspondents

Jamaica Stock Exchange: A Struggle Until 2025 Amid High Interest Rates
Novacyt Appoints Steve Gibson as New Chief Financial Officer

By BNN Correspondents

Novacyt Appoints Steve Gibson as New Chief Financial Officer
Nigeria’s Financial Market Ablaze with Activity in November 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Financial Market Ablaze with Activity in November 2023
Adani Group Negotiates USD 400 Million Loan for Data Centre Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Adani Group Negotiates USD 400 Million Loan for Data Centre Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Fitterfly Launches JEDi, An AI-Driven Tool to Manage Diabetes
19 seconds
Fitterfly Launches JEDi, An AI-Driven Tool to Manage Diabetes
Anderson County Proposes Sales Tax to Fund Road Repairs
20 seconds
Anderson County Proposes Sales Tax to Fund Road Repairs
High School Girls' Basketball Games Reflect Intense Competition
36 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Games Reflect Intense Competition
Murrieta's 9U Blitzhawks Shine at Wescon Pop Warner Super Bowl
36 seconds
Murrieta's 9U Blitzhawks Shine at Wescon Pop Warner Super Bowl
Papua New Guinea Government Committed to Progress: PM James Marape
47 seconds
Papua New Guinea Government Committed to Progress: PM James Marape
Torquay United's Struggles and Hopes: A Year in Review
47 seconds
Torquay United's Struggles and Hopes: A Year in Review
Jamaica's Local Government Elections: A Case for Simultaneous Polling
47 seconds
Jamaica's Local Government Elections: A Case for Simultaneous Polling
Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National Health Drive
3 mins
Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National Health Drive
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny
4 mins
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
57 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app