PwC Cyprus Publishes Comprehensive Tax Guide for 2024 Amidst Rising Stock Market

PwC Cyprus has unveiled its 32nd edition tax guide for 2024, a comprehensive resource aimed at enlightening individuals and businesses about the tax framework in Cyprus. Available in English on the company’s official website, the guide is not intended to replace professional advice but is rather a tool to aid tax planning and compliance.

Navigating the Tax Landscape

Stelios Violaris, a Partner in Advisory Tax Services at PwC Cyprus, has underscored the guide’s role in delivering a wide-ranging overview of the tax landscape, making it a beneficial resource not only for current taxpayers but also for prospective international investors. The guide, based on current legislation and practice, provides valuable information on the tax framework of Cyprus, enabling individuals and businesses to navigate their tax obligations with greater ease.

Robust Performance of Cyprus Stock Exchange

Simultaneously, the Cyprus Stock Exchange has been showcasing significant growth. Its President, Marinos Christodoulides, reported a 52.19% increase in the General Index during 2023, following a substantial 30.42% rise in 2022. This robust performance is indicative of the market’s resilience amidst fluctuating global economic conditions.

Future Market Performance and Initiatives

However, Christodoulides issued a word of caution, asserting that the future market performance is contingent on various factors, including global geopolitical events. The exchange is actively involved in several initiatives, such as privatisation, bond market development, energy-related activities, and the proposal of tax incentives to spur investment. The recent trading day witnessed slight increases in both the Cyprus Stock Market Index and the FTSE / CySE 20 Index, although performances across sub-indexes were mixed.