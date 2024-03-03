Punjab Excise Department's Tax Drive Hits 91% Target: Top Performers Shine

In a significant push to bolster tax collection, Punjab's Excise and Taxation Department has ramped up efforts, showcasing remarkable achievements in the closing months of the fiscal year. Under the leadership of the Director General of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Punjab, a detailed performance review was held to assess the results of the department's initiatives.

Spotlight on High Achievers

During the review, it emerged that Excise Inspectors Hanan Manzoor and Usman Mohsin from Zone 10, and M Nawaz from Zone 12, led the charge with an impressive 91% recovery rate of the set target. Their efforts were closely followed by Imtiaz Ahmed with an 87% collection rate, and Samad Hussain at 86%, highlighting the dedication and efficiency of the team in Zone 10. These achievements underline the department's commitment to enhancing tax recovery and setting high performance standards.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the success stories, the review also shed light on areas requiring improvement. Inspectors from Zones 13, 16, and 18, notably Abrar Ahmed, Shaukat Ali, Badar Iqbal, and Nasrat, recorded recovery rates ranging between 42% and 47%, indicating significant room for enhancement. The contrasting performances across different zones emphasize the need for targeted strategies to uplift the overall tax collection process.

Fiscal Resilience Amidst Funding Cuts

The drive for increased tax collection comes at a critical time for Punjab, which has faced financial constraints due to withheld funds by the Centre, amounting to Rs 12,300 crore. Despite these challenges, the state has witnessed a commendable increase in GST and excise revenue collections, demonstrating resilience and a proactive approach to fiscal management. The efforts of the Excise and Taxation Department play a crucial role in this context, contributing significantly to the state's revenue growth and economic stability.

The performance review of the Excise and Taxation Department in Punjab not only highlights the commendable achievements of its officers but also points towards the areas that require immediate attention. As the fiscal year draws to a close, the department's efforts to maximize tax collection are crucial for the state's financial health, especially in light of the recent funding cuts. The ongoing drive reflects the administration's dedication to overcoming challenges and ensuring sustainable revenue growth for development and welfare initiatives.