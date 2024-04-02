Pune-Mumbai Taxi Fare Surge Expected Next Month, MMRTA Announces

Commuters traversing the stretch between Pune and Mumbai may need to brace for a hike in taxi fares, likely from the coming month, as determined by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA). In response to demands from Mumbai taxi drivers, the authority has revised fares for key routes, including the heavily trafficked Pune-Mumbai corridor. This adjustment aims to align with the recommendations of the Khatua committee, pending since December 2021.

Advertisment

Background of Fare Revision

The demand for a fare hike has been a long-standing issue among taxi drivers in Mumbai, seeking adjustments according to inflation and operational costs. The MMRTA, after deliberation, has decided to increase the fares for yellow-black non-AC taxis and blue-silver AC taxis (Cool Cabs) that serve the Mumbai to Pune route among others. This decision comes after the fares remained static since the last adjustment in August 2021 for the Mumbai-Pune route, while the Pune-Nashik and Pune-Shirdi routes have not seen an update in over a decade.

Implications for Commuters

Advertisment

With the fare revision, passengers embarking from Mumbai to Pune will encounter an increase of Rs 50 for both AC and non-AC taxis. Specifically, the revised fare for non-AC taxis will jump to Rs 500 from Rs 450, and for AC taxis, to Rs 575 from Rs 525. This fare adjustment not only impacts commuters between Mumbai and Pune but also those traveling to Nashik and Shirdi, with the latter facing a significant fare increase of Rs 200. While the exact date for the fare hike's implementation remains unannounced, indications suggest its enactment from next month.

Response and Future Prospects

This fare adjustment, while necessary from the perspective of taxi operators, raises concerns among regular commuters about increased travel costs. The decision, influenced by drivers' unions and the Khatua committee's recommendations, marks a crucial step towards addressing the financial disparities faced by taxi operators due to static fare rates amidst rising operational expenses. As commuters and taxi operators anticipate the change, the broader implication on daily travel and the potential for alternative transportation options comes into focus. This fare hike underscores the delicate balance between operational viability and commuter affordability in urban transportation dynamics.