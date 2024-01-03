en English
PT Lima Dua Lima Tiga Tbk (LUCY) to Acquire Majority Stakes in KSB and GSS

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Indonesian restaurant chain management company, PT Lima Dua Lima Tiga Tbk (LUCY), has unveiled plans to acquire majority stakes in two companies: PT Kreasi Sejahtera Bahagia (KSB) and PT Graha Senopati Sentosa (GSS). The move, which gained approval in an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2023, will see LUCY purchase 51% of KSB and 54% of GSS, with shares acquired at a price above the market value.

Investment and Acquisition Details

LUCY will shell out IDR 23 billion for the GSS shares and IDR 11 billion for the KSB shares. This calculated move involves buying shares at a rate exceeding the market value as of December 31, 2022, for GSS and December 2023 for KSB. The funding for this ambitious venture will be sourced from the proceeds of a rights issue slated for the third week of January 2024.

Impact of the Rights Issue

In this rights issue, LUCY intends to issue 584.77 million shares, priced at IDR 150 each. The objective is to amass a total of IDR 87.71 billion. Once the acquisition costs are covered, the remaining proceeds will be channeled towards capital expenditure for the opening of new restaurant outlets in various Indonesian regions, including North Sumatra, Bali, South Sulawesi, Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, and South Kalimantan.

Future Implications

This strategic acquisition and subsequent expansion plans indicate LUCY’s focus on reinforcing its market presence and enhancing its service offerings. The purchase of majority stakes in KSB and GSS, coupled with the opening of new outlets, signals the company’s determination to deepen its footprint and cater to an expanding customer base. As the Indonesian food and beverage industry continues to evolve, this move positions LUCY to leverage the emerging opportunities.

Business Finance Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

