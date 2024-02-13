PSX Unveils Groundbreaking Reforms: Fast-Tracking Local Companies to Global Success

Pakistan Stock Exchange Unveils Groundbreaking Reforms: A Catalyst for Local Companies

Expediting the Listing Process: A Quantum Leap for Local Companies

In an unprecedented move, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced sweeping reforms that will enable local companies to obtain listing certificates in a mere 29 days. This new process, unveiled by Ahmed Chinoy, a prominent figure in the exchange, is set to revolutionize the way local businesses operate and position themselves in the global market.

Transforming Local Brands into Global Titans

Chinoy, along with Farrukh Khan, emphasized the transformative potential of these reforms. By streamlining the enlistment process, local companies can now aspire to become international brands, enhancing their profiles and increasing market capitalization. This initiative is a testament to PSX's commitment to fostering economic growth and development in Pakistan.

The Elite 'Select' Status: A Beacon for Investors

Currently, 534 elite companies are listed on the PSX, and local companies can now join this prestigious group by achieving 'select' status. This designation, earned through enlistment, offers numerous benefits to investors, including increased transparency, improved governance, and enhanced financial performance.

The inclusion of local companies in the PSX is expected to lead to a surge in market activity, providing a much-needed boost to the economy. By reducing the time it takes to get listed, PSX is not only encouraging more companies to participate in the stock exchange but also creating a more dynamic and inclusive market.

As Ahmed Chinoy succinctly put it, "These reforms are a game-changer for local companies. They will foster economic development, increase market capitalization, and provide various benefits to investors." With these changes, the Pakistan Stock Exchange is poised to become a powerful engine of growth and prosperity for the nation.