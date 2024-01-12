PSX Soars as IMF Approves First Review of Pakistan’s Economic Reform Program

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a notable surge in buying for the second consecutive day, following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) completion of the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program. The PSX’s key KSE-100 index ascended 565.79 points, or 0.88%, to reach a new high of 65,183.35.

IMF’s Approval and the Economic Ripple Effect

The IMF’s Executive Board sanctioned the first review, green-lighting an immediate disbursement of approximately $700 million as part of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). This approval took the total IMF disbursements to Pakistan under the SBA to a hefty $1.9 billion. The IMF had previously arrived at a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on November 15, 2023, viewed as a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to implementing crucial reforms.

The IMF’s approval was a result of concerted efforts by Pakistan’s caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar and Army Chief General Asim Munir. The IMF program earmarked for Pakistan totals $3 billion and is scheduled to conclude in April 2024. Approximately $1.8 billion remains to be disbursed, following the Fund’s initial release of a $1.2 billion first tranche in July.

Future Financial Prospects

Pakistan had earlier reached an agreement for the second tranche with the IMF, focusing on the continuity of fiscal consolidation, energy sector reforms, the return to a market-determined exchange rate, and reforms in state-owned enterprises and governance to drive investment and job creation. This move is expected to ease external debt repayment pressure and provide confidence to other lenders and markets amidst uncertainties on Pakistan’s upcoming elections.