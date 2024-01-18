en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PSU Banks Weather Market Downturns, Show Promising Growth

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
PSU Banks Weather Market Downturns, Show Promising Growth

Against the backdrop of a challenging financial landscape, public sector banks (PSUs) in the country have been demonstrating an unexpected resilience. These financial institutions have shown a marked improvement in performance over the last two quarters, defying negative short-term market trends and emerging with increased vigor.

Market Performance of PSU Banks

Despite the banking sector leading recent downturns, PSU bank shares have shown a remarkable recovery. According to recent data, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.03% to 5,889.80. This trend was mirrored in the individual stocks of several banks. Noteworthy among these are Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, and the State Bank of India, all of which have seen a surge in their stock prices.

The Potential Impact of Cyclical Pressures

While there are some cyclical pressures that could potentially affect profit margins, experts believe there is more to consider in the PSU banking space. In fact, the current state of these banks may be more reflective of the broader financial ecosystem and its inherent fluctuations than of any inherent weaknesses within the PSUs themselves.

PSU Banks and The Capex Cycle Revival

An important perspective brought to light in this context is the credit off-take by large private corporations. There is a higher probability of a revival of the capital expenditure (capex) cycle, and PSU banks, due to their size and expertise, are better positioned to lend to sectors inclined to invest in capex. This puts the PSUs in a favorable position, making them well-equipped to not only sustain but also thrive in the current financial climate.

0
Business Economy Finance
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Wells Fargo Maintains 'Overweight' Rating on Apollo Global Management, Raises Price Target
Wells Fargo, a leading global financial institution, has reaffirmed its faith in Apollo Global Management Inc (APO). In a recent report, the bank maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating on APO’s shares, an indicator of the company’s expected performance relative to other stocks. Taking its confidence a notch higher, Wells Fargo also increased APO’s price target from
Wells Fargo Maintains 'Overweight' Rating on Apollo Global Management, Raises Price Target
Devastating Landslide Claims Lives in China's Yunnan Province
22 mins ago
Devastating Landslide Claims Lives in China's Yunnan Province
Storm Isha Disrupts Life Across the UK
23 mins ago
Storm Isha Disrupts Life Across the UK
Freshfields' Former Tax Chief's Defense Plea and New FT Subscription Plans
10 mins ago
Freshfields' Former Tax Chief's Defense Plea and New FT Subscription Plans
Sony-ZEEL $10 Billion Merger Terminated, Udaan's CFO Resigns: Tech and Startup World Updates
11 mins ago
Sony-ZEEL $10 Billion Merger Terminated, Udaan's CFO Resigns: Tech and Startup World Updates
Yunnan Landslide: A Battle Against the Elements
18 mins ago
Yunnan Landslide: A Battle Against the Elements
Latest Headlines
World News
Gisele Bündchen Advocates for Health with Organic Smoothie and Cookbook
37 seconds
Gisele Bündchen Advocates for Health with Organic Smoothie and Cookbook
Major Shifts Within Democratic Party Following Competitive Primary Election
3 mins
Major Shifts Within Democratic Party Following Competitive Primary Election
Joey Barton Sparks Outrage with Controversial Comparison and Equity Debate
5 mins
Joey Barton Sparks Outrage with Controversial Comparison and Equity Debate
Unraveling Mysteries: From Pine Cones in New York to Denmark's Royal Abdication
5 mins
Unraveling Mysteries: From Pine Cones in New York to Denmark's Royal Abdication
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Honors Srebrenica Genocide Victims Amidst Bosnia's EU Accession Talks
5 mins
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Honors Srebrenica Genocide Victims Amidst Bosnia's EU Accession Talks
IDF Strikes Again: A Look into the Destruction of a Palestinian Tunnel
5 mins
IDF Strikes Again: A Look into the Destruction of a Palestinian Tunnel
No Labels: A New Political Force or a Disruptor in the Making?
6 mins
No Labels: A New Political Force or a Disruptor in the Making?
FC Dallas to Host Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Preseason Friendly at Historic Cotton Bowl
6 mins
FC Dallas to Host Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Preseason Friendly at Historic Cotton Bowl
Thomas J. Seefred Trust Announces Scholarships for Students with Juvenile Diabetes
8 mins
Thomas J. Seefred Trust Announces Scholarships for Students with Juvenile Diabetes
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
34 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
1 hour
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
1 hour
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
4 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
6 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app