PSEG Hikes Dividend by 5.3%, Reinforcing Commitment to Shareholder Value

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) continues to reward its investors, announcing a 5.3% increase in its quarterly dividend. The new dividend of $0.60 per share, up from the previous $0.57, solidifies PSEG's commitment to annual dividend growth.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Reliable Returns

Since its inception in 1907, PSEG has consistently paid dividends, demonstrating a strong commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. The company's primary earnings stem from its regulated transmission and distribution businesses in New Jersey, with a focus on maintaining earnings growth through regulatory and financial market support.

With the forward yield currently at 4.13%, PSEG's latest dividend increase showcases the company's dedication to providing reliable returns to its investors.

Advertisment

Payment and Record Dates

The dividend will be payable on March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023. Investors should take note of the ex-dividend date, which is March 7, 2023. To be eligible for the dividend, investors must purchase shares before the ex-dividend date.

Valuation and Financial Information

Advertisment

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, PSEG has a deserved valuation premium. However, its shares are currently near fair value. Historical earnings data and financial information for PSEG can be found on Seeking Alpha and other financial platforms.

As a company committed to transparency, PSEG empowers investors by providing access to detailed financial information, allowing them to make informed decisions about their investments.

In today's rapidly changing world, PSEG's commitment to consistent dividend growth and transparent operations stands as a testament to its dedication to its investors and its role in the broader energy landscape.

Word Count: 999