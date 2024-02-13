PSEG Announces Q1 2024 Dividend Increase: A Look at RPRX, AMGN, and JEF Ex-Dividend Dates and Market Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) announced a $0.60 per share quarterly common stock dividend for Q1 2024 yesterday, marking a steady increase to an indicative annual rate of $2.40 per share. This news comes as the company celebrates its 117th year of paying a common dividend, highlighting its commitment to providing dividend income and consistent growth for shareholders.
PSEG's Dividend Increase: A Testament to Shareholder Trust
As a leading energy company, PSEG has built a reputation for its steadfast commitment to its shareholders. The recent announcement of a $0.03 per share increase in the quarterly dividend serves as further evidence of the company's dedication to delivering results, according to PSEG's CEO. This decision reflects the company's strong financial performance and its confidence in its strategic direction.
Investor Impact: RPRX, AMGN, and JEF Ex-Dividend Dates Approach
As the market anticipates PSEG's upcoming dividend, investors are also keeping a close eye on ex-dividend dates for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Jefferies Group Inc. (JEF). These companies will trade ex-dividend on February 15, 2024, for their respective upcoming dividends of $0.21, $2.25, and $0.30 per share. These dividends represent around 0.72%, 0.76%, and 0.72% of their recent stock prices. Based on historical dividends, the estimated annual yields for these companies are 2.89%, 3.06%, and 2.90%, respectively.
Market Movements: Mixed Performance Amid Ex-Dividend News
In current trading, RPRX shares are experiencing a slight dip of 0.7%, while AMGN shares are on the rise, up 1.1%. JEF shares are also seeing a positive trend, with a 1.4% increase. These fluctuations highlight the dynamic nature of the market as investors react to the latest news and prepare for the upcoming ex-dividend dates.
As PSEG continues to prioritize its shareholders and maintain a strong dividend track record, investors can look forward to consistent returns and growth opportunities. Meanwhile, market participants will be watching closely as RPRX, AMGN, and JEF approach their ex-dividend dates, seeking to capitalize on the potential for solid annual yields.
In the ever-changing landscape of finance, tracking dividends and market movements is essential for investors looking to make informed decisions. The latest news from PSEG, RPRX, AMGN, and JEF offers valuable insights into the performance of these companies and the broader market trends shaping the financial world.
With today's date being 2024-02-13, investors have just two days before the ex-dividend dates for RPRX, AMGN, and JEF. As the market prepares for these events, staying informed and vigilant will be key to navigating the complexities of the financial world and seizing the opportunities that arise.