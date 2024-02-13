PSEG Announces 13th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase to $2.40 per Share

Today, Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) announced a significant increase in its indicative annual dividend rate to $2.40 per share for 2024. This marks the 13th consecutive annual increase, extending PSEG's longstanding record of providing dividend income to shareholders for 117 years.

A Consistent Trajectory of Dividend Growth

PSEG, a prominent energy company based in New Jersey, has once again demonstrated its commitment to shareholder value. The upcoming $0.60 per share quarterly common stock dividend for the first quarter of 2024 is payable on or before March 29, 2024. This move follows a consistent trajectory of dividend growth, solidifying PSEG's reputation as a reliable investment choice.

Strategic Focus on Regulated Businesses

A significant factor contributing to PSEG's ability to maintain steady dividend growth is its strategic focus on regulated transmission and distribution businesses. By concentrating on these areas, the company has ensured a stable earnings base, even in the face of fluctuating market conditions.

With PSEG's regulated utility, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), serving nearly 80% of New Jersey's population, the demand for infrastructure development and modernization remains high. PSEG's robust investment plan, totaling $19 billion over the next five years, aims to address this need and support the company's earnings growth strategy.

Importance of Regulatory and Financial Market Support

As PSEG moves forward with its dividend growth and investment plans, the continued support of regulatory and financial markets is crucial. The company's ability to maintain earnings growth and dividend stability hinges on favorable regulatory decisions and access to capital at reasonable costs.

Fortunately, PSEG has a history of successful collaboration with state regulators, allowing the company to make necessary infrastructure investments while keeping customer rates affordable. As for financial market support, PSEG's strong credit ratings and conservative financial policies have helped the company secure capital at competitive rates.

In conclusion, PSEG's announcement of an increased indicative annual dividend rate highlights the company's commitment to shareholder value and its strategic focus on regulated businesses. With continued support from regulators and financial markets, PSEG is well-positioned to maintain its record of steady dividend growth and stable earnings.