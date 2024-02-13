PSEG Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend and Investors Eye Ex-Dividend Dates for WAL, FMBH, and AIRC

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns with the announcement of a $0.60 per share quarterly common stock dividend for Q1 2024. This latest installment, which carries an indicative annual rate of $2.40 per share, represents the company's 117th consecutive year of paying a common dividend.
PSEG's Dividend History and Growth
With a rich history dating back to 1903, PSEG has consistently demonstrated its dedication to delivering sustainable dividend growth for its shareholders. The latest declaration of a $0.60 per share quarterly dividend not only underscores the company's commitment to financial stability but also highlights its ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing energy landscape.
Ralph Izzo, Chairman, President, and CEO of PSEG, expressed his confidence in the company's strategic direction and its capacity to generate long-term value for shareholders. "Our longstanding commitment to providing a stable and growing dividend is a testament to the strength of our business and the resilience of our team," Izzo said.
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates for WAL, FMBH, and AIRC
As investors look to capitalize on dividend opportunities, they should take note of the ex-dividend dates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH), and Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC). These companies will trade ex-dividend on February 15, 2024, in anticipation of their upcoming dividend payouts.
The respective quarterly dividends for WAL, FMBH, and AIRC are $0.37, $0.23, and $0.45 per share, representing 0.59%, 0.71%, and 1.42% of their recent stock prices. Investors can expect shares to open at these adjusted rates following the ex-dividend date.
Historical dividend data suggests estimated annual yields of 2.36% for WAL, 2.86% for FMBH, and 5.69% for AIRC. These figures emphasize the potential benefits for income-focused investors seeking to bolster their portfolios with consistent dividend-paying stocks.
Navigating the Dividend Landscape
In the ever-evolving world of finance, dividends play a crucial role in investment strategies. Companies with strong track records of dividend payments, such as PSEG, WAL, FMBH, and AIRC, often attract investors seeking reliable income streams and capital appreciation opportunities.
As investors navigate the dividend landscape, it's essential to consider factors such as a company's financial health, historical dividend growth, and industry position. By staying informed and making deliberate investment choices, individuals can build a well-rounded portfolio capable of weathering market fluctuations and delivering consistent returns.
In summary, Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) continues to lead the charge in delivering sustainable dividend growth for shareholders, with its latest $0.60 per share quarterly dividend announcement. Meanwhile, investors should be aware of upcoming ex-dividend dates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH), and Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) on February 15, 2024. By staying informed and making strategic investment decisions, individuals can capitalize on dividend opportunities and build resilient portfolios for the future.