PSCU and Co-op Solutions Merge, Aim to Strengthen Credit Union Industry

In a move that marks a dynamic shift in the credit union landscape, PSCU and Co-op Solutions, two stalwarts founded on the philosophy of ‘people helping people’, have announced the initiation of their merger process. As of Tuesday, January 2, they have started functioning under a joint holding company. The reins of the combined entity have been entrusted to former PSCU President and CEO Chuck Fagan. The newly formed group is currently undergoing a rebranding effort, with plans to reveal its new name in the ensuing months.

Enhancing Credit Unions’ Product Portfolio

At the heart of the merger is the ambition to augment the product portfolio available to credit unions. A wide range of services such as instant payments, data analytics, digital banking, fraud and risk management, contact center solutions, an ATM network, shared branching, and collections are expected to be part of this enriched offering. The ultimate aim is to empower credit unions to innovate and grow while providing the scale and value necessary to stand toe-to-toe with FinTechs and digital-only banks.

Tackling Digital Innovation Challenges

The merger, which was first announced in November, holds significant implications for credit unions grappling with the demands of digital innovation, a crucial component for member retention. Recent studies, including one by PYMNTS Intelligence in collaboration with PSCU, indicate that a noteworthy percentage of consumers might abandon their financial institutions in favor of those offering more innovative products.

Brian Scott, PSCU’s Chief Growth Officer, underscored the need for proactive innovation rather than a passive stance in the current financial landscape. The merger of PSCU and Co-op Solutions is a testament to this forward-thinking approach. With a shared vision and commitment to the credit union philosophy, the combined company is poised to redefine the credit union industry, setting new standards in service provision and member experience.