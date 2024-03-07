Prudential Life Ghana's ESG Journey: Empowering Communities & Combating Plastic Pollution

Since Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah's appointment as CEO in March 2022, Prudential Life Ghana (PLIG) has seen remarkable progress in its commercial operations and its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards. Reflecting on two years of impactful leadership, Dr. Amuah highlights PLIG's initiatives aimed at promoting financial literacy, environmental stewardship, and plastic waste reduction.

Empowering Through Financial Literacy

In a significant move to bolster financial literacy, PLIG partnered with the Centre for Financial Literacy Africa during a financial literacy month. This collaboration led to the education of over 400 traders at the Madina Market, equipping them with the necessary skills to make informed financial decisions. This initiative underscores PLIG's dedication to enhancing the financial security and well-being of Ghanaians.

Championing Environmental Stewardship

Aligned with the Government of Ghana's ambitious plan to plant 20 million trees, PLIG, in partnership with the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Ecofrontiers, and Assemblies of God Church, undertook a tree planting exercise on Green Ghana Day 2022. The event, which distributed 5,000 plants to schools in Kasoa and Accra, aimed to educate the public on the importance of trees in sustaining the environment. This initiative reflects PLIG's commitment to mitigating the human impact of climate change.

Combating Plastic Pollution

In response to the alarming levels of plastic waste pollution, PLIG has implemented several projects to address this issue. A notable effort is the Plastics Recovery Project, a collaboration with CSIR and AGI GRIPE, involving eight senior high schools in Accra. The project culminated in an awards and exhibition event, recognizing students for their innovative uses of collected plastics. This initiative not only fosters creativity but also promotes environmental consciousness among the youth.

As PLIG continues its sustainability journey, Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah reaffirms the company's commitment to being a trusted partner and protector. By focusing on providing accessible financial and health solutions, PLIG aims to positively impact this generation and those to come. The evolution of Prudential's sustainability mission exemplifies their dedication to a brighter, more sustainable future for Ghana.