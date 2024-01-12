en English
Finance

Property Market Dilemma: London Couple Grapples with Declining Flat Values

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
In the heart of London, a couple in their mid-30s find themselves ensnared in a predicament emblematic of the city’s changing property market. They own two individual flats, both burdened with hefty mortgages, whose value has significantly plummeted. The quandary: to sell now at a loss, eroding most of their invested equity, or to rent, despite the rental income falling short of covering their mortgage payments.

London’s Property Market in Decline

Ed Magnus from This is Money sheds light on the couple’s dilemma. He notes that London’s property market has witnessed a slump in flat values. From an average of 426,000 GBP in 2017, the value has dipped to 423,000 GBP in 2023. This seemingly slight decrease, compounded by large mortgages, can lead to significant financial implications for homeowners like the couple in question.

The Rent or Sell Conundrum

The couple is torn between two less-than-ideal choices. Selling their flats now would mean acknowledging the loss, a significant hit to their invested equity. On the other hand, renting out the properties, even as a stop-gap measure, would not be financially viable. The rental income wouldn’t suffice to cover their mortgage payments, let alone yield a profit, especially after taxes.

Expert Advice: Cohabitation and Consent to Let

Experts offer potential solutions for the couple’s dilemma. One such suggestion is to consider cohabitation in one of the flats, while obtaining consent to let the other. This approach, albeit temporary, could help dodge the bullet of selling at a loss and offer the market time to recover. Karen Noye, a mortgage expert, advocates for this strategy. She believes it could potentially reduce living costs and save money. Nevertheless, the couple is advised to seek professional advice if they decide to let the property due to the associated risks.

Finance United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

