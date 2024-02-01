Projected Social Security Benefit Estimates: An Unexpected Increase

A surprising increase in projected Social Security benefit estimates has raised eyebrows and pressing questions among future retirees. A retiree, who is not yet collecting Social Security benefits, recently noticed their projected monthly benefit estimate for retirement in three years had increased. As per the My Social Security website, the estimated amount was approximately $3500 in 2023. However, upon checking the site again in 2024, the estimate had risen to about $3650 per month. This unexpected increment perplexed the individual, as Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs) are commonly understood to be applied to benefits when one is actually collecting Social Security, not before.

Unveiling the Social Security Expansion Act 2024

The answer to this unexpected increase lies in the newly proposed Social Security Expansion Act 2024. This act aims to raise social security benefits for current and forthcoming recipients. From January 2024, the benefits allowances are set to increase, with rates potentially rising by over $50. This legislation also includes measures to extend the solvency of the Social Security Act for 75 years and increase associated taxes. The act outlines specific benefits for seniors on SSI, SSDI, and VA, with the objective of offering essential benefits to seniors and poor households.

Delaying Benefits: A Strategic Move?

Another topic of interest is the potential increase in monthly checks for those who choose to delay claiming Social Security until the age of 70. This delay could lead to an increase in monthly checks by up to 77%, a significant boost for those seeking to maximize their retirement income. The calculation of monthly Social Security benefits depends on several factors including the age of claiming, with statistics showing a difference in benefits depending on when one starts claiming.

Understanding the Yearly Revisions in Social Security

Another crucial piece of information is the upcoming 3.2% COLA increase in 2024, which will raise typical retirement payments by more than USD 50. It is essential for future beneficiaries to understand these yearly revisions in Social Security to stay updated on benefit changes and payment schedules. These changes are not only significant for immediate budgeting but also for long-term retirement planning, especially if the projected amount continues to increase in the years leading up to when they start taking benefits.