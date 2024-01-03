Project $1M Portfolio: On the Road to Success Amid Market Turbulence

In a triumphant stride towards its 2025 goal, the Project $1M portfolio, established in 2015, has surmounted the arduous challenges of 2022 and made a robust recovery in 2023. The portfolio, founded with an initial investment of approximately $275k, is driven by a long-term buy-and-hold strategy, focusing on financially disciplined, high-quality companies with formidable entry barriers and sustainable growth trends.

Portfolio Composition and Changes

In 2023, the top five holdings represented half the portfolio’s value, with significant allocations in Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), a situation the portfolio manager aims to rebalance. The portfolio underwent crucial changes, including the sale of underperforming Meta (META) shares, despite the company’s robust performance in 2023. The proceeds from the sale were redirected towards investment in Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), a digital payments platform, and Enphase (ENPH), a leading player in the rooftop solar space.

Noteworthy Performances

Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF), a firm innovating in the digitization of healthcare imaging, had a standout year, securing new clients and expanding into cardiology imaging. Sea Limited (SE), however, presented a mixed performance, where strategic missteps were offset by positive trends in 2023.

Outlook and Goals

The portfolio manager remains hopeful about achieving the $1M target by 2025, particularly in light of the predicted favorable macroeconomic environment, including lower interest rates and moderating inflation. The journey of Project $1M demonstrates the power of disciplined investing in high-quality companies and the potential of such a strategy to translate into significant wealth creation over time.