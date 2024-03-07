Progress Secures $900M Credit Facility, Boosting Scale and Flexibility for Growth

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 07, 2024 - Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), a leading provider of infrastructure software, today announced a significant financial maneuver designed to enhance its growth strategy through a new $900 million revolving credit facility. This strategic move, initiated through a Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, marks a pivotal moment for the company, enabling greater scale and flexibility in its operations and investment capabilities. Anthony Folger, CFO of Progress, underscored the importance of this development in supporting the company's ambitious growth plans, alongside a recent convertible notes offering.

Strategic Financial Planning

The new credit agreement not only replaces Progress's existing secured credit facilities but also sets a new maturity date of March 7, 2029, signaling long-term confidence in the company's financial health and strategic direction. This credit facility, with no outstanding revolving credit loans as of the closing date, positions Progress advantageously for future endeavors, including accretive acquisitions and the execution of its Total Growth Strategy. The involvement of major financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Bank of America, N.A., Citibank, N.A., and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Arrangers further emphasizes the credibility and anticipated success of this agreement.

Enabling Growth Through Flexibility

Progress's decision to secure this revised credit facility reflects a strategic approach to financial management, aiming to bolster the company's liquidity and operational flexibility at a greater scale. This move is particularly significant in the context of Progress's ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, thereby enhancing its offering in the infrastructure software market. The combination of this new credit facility with the proceeds from the recently completed convertible notes offering equips Progress to pursue its growth initiatives more aggressively and confidently.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Progress's Strategy

The establishment of the $900 million credit facility is a testament to Progress's robust financial planning and its commitment to advancing its strategic objectives. By securing more favorable terms and greater flexibility, Progress is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the global software market, drive innovation, and deliver enhanced value to its customers and stakeholders. As the company continues to leverage this financial structure, the focus will inevitably shift towards identifying and capitalizing on accretive acquisition opportunities that align with its Total Growth Strategy, further solidifying its market position.

As Progress embarks on this next phase of growth, the strategic financial decisions made today lay a foundational stone for tomorrow's achievements. With a strengthened financial framework and a clear vision for the future, Progress is poised to continue its trajectory of innovation and market leadership, making significant strides in the development and deployment of critical application infrastructure and data management solutions.