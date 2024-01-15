PROG Holdings Inc: A Look at Stock Performance and Future Projections

PROG Holdings Inc (PRG), a key player in the Industrials sector and Rental & Leasing Services Industry, witnessed a subtle dip in its stock price on January 12, 2024. The day began with an opening price of $29.96, only to close slightly lower at $29.76. The stock’s journey over the past year has seen it oscillate between a low of $18.85 and a high of $44.81.

Advertisment

A Look at the Last Five Years

An overview of the company's performance in the last half-decade shows a decline in sales by 5.96%. Despite this, it has held strong with an impressive average annual EPS (Earnings per Share) growth of 39.23%. A team of 1,692 employees has helped maintain key productivity metrics such as a gross margin of 31.10%, an operating margin of 8.99%, and a pretax margin of 5.71%.

Ownership and Earnings

Advertisment

With a high institutional ownership of 99.13% and a moderate insider ownership of 1.41%, PROG Holdings Inc has managed to outperform earnings expectations. In the latest quarter, the company reported an EPS of $0.9, beating the estimated $0.63. The company’s net margin stood resilient at 3.80% with a return on equity of 15.80%.

Projections and Predictions

Analysts predict an EPS of 0.92 for the current fiscal year and expect a long-term growth rate of 11.30% over the next five years. This is despite a previous five-year decline of 14.08%. Key financial ratios highlight a quick ratio of 3.21, a price to sales ratio of 0.54, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 5.43. The company's diluted EPS is 3.28, with projections of 0.67 for the next quarter and 3.40 in a year.

Stock Trends

Volume trends indicate a slight decrease compared to the previous year. However, the stock's volatility has been lower in recent days compared to the past 100 days. The stock's moving averages suggest potential resistance and support levels for the price. The market capitalization of PROG Holdings Inc currently stands at 1.33 billion with annual sales of 2,598 million and an annual income of 98,710K.