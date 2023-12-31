en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

SEC Accreditation Shift Sparks Debate Over Private Market Accessibility Criteria

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:13 pm EST
SEC Accreditation Shift Sparks Debate Over Private Market Accessibility Criteria

Private market investments, traditionally the playground of the wealthy, are now within the reach of a broader segment of American society. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has maintained financial thresholds for individual accreditation that, due to inflation, have expanded the pool of potential investors over the decades. As a result, private equity funds, hedge funds, venture capital funds, and stock in early-stage companies are no longer exclusive to the top 1 to 2 percent of wealthiest households—a shift that has sparked debate over the suitability of the current criteria.

Benchmark for Accreditation: A Closer Look

In order to qualify as an accredited investor, individuals must meet specific financial criteria that include an annual income of at least $200,000 or a combined income of $300,000 with a spouse, or a net worth of at least $1 million, either alone or with a spouse. The aim of these criteria, established by the SEC, is to protect investors from the inherent risks of private investments, which often lack the same level of disclosure as public stocks and mutual funds.

The Dilution Effect: Increased Access or Increased Risk?

However, these financial thresholds have not been adjusted for inflation for decades, leading to a dilution of the protective bar of accredited status. This dilution has opened the doors of private markets to middle and upper-middle-class households, despite potential gaps in risk capacity and financial knowledge. Critics argue that the current thresholds are outdated and do not reflect modern financial realities.

The Double-Edged Sword of Private Investments

Private investments, unlike their public counterparts, involve companies not listed on a public exchange. While they typically offer higher returns, they also come with higher risks. The increased access to private investments is seen by some as positive, allowing more people to potentially benefit from higher returns that these investments can yield. However, this increased access also exposes a larger portion of the population to the higher risks associated with these investments.

Private Equity in 2023: A Snapshot of the Market

Despite market unpredictability and high interest rates that led to decreased dealmaking by American private-equity firms in 2023, the outlook for 2024 remains optimistic. The private equity M&A activity in the US is expected to continue growing, as evidenced by deals worth $101B done in the third quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, companies like TriLinc Global are emerging with a focus on balancing profits and ESG impact goals, offering private loans to SMEs in developing countries and driving sustainable socio-economic growth.

0
Finance Investments United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PUV Operators Scramble to Comply with Consolidation Deadline Amid Modernization Push

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market

By Rizwan Shah

Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year

By Bijay Laxmi

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, 'Loyalty Penalty' Under Scrutiny

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare ...
@Business · 2 hours
Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare ...
heart comment 0
Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts

By Safak Costu

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts
Walmart Ascends as America’s Largest Grocer Amid Inflation

By BNN Correspondents

Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation
Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features
We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

By Olalekan Adigun

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco
Latest Headlines
World News
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
8 mins
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
24 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
25 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
39 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
42 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
48 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
49 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
56 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
56 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
3 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app