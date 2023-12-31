SEC Accreditation Shift Sparks Debate Over Private Market Accessibility Criteria

Private market investments, traditionally the playground of the wealthy, are now within the reach of a broader segment of American society. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has maintained financial thresholds for individual accreditation that, due to inflation, have expanded the pool of potential investors over the decades. As a result, private equity funds, hedge funds, venture capital funds, and stock in early-stage companies are no longer exclusive to the top 1 to 2 percent of wealthiest households—a shift that has sparked debate over the suitability of the current criteria.

Benchmark for Accreditation: A Closer Look

In order to qualify as an accredited investor, individuals must meet specific financial criteria that include an annual income of at least $200,000 or a combined income of $300,000 with a spouse, or a net worth of at least $1 million, either alone or with a spouse. The aim of these criteria, established by the SEC, is to protect investors from the inherent risks of private investments, which often lack the same level of disclosure as public stocks and mutual funds.

The Dilution Effect: Increased Access or Increased Risk?

However, these financial thresholds have not been adjusted for inflation for decades, leading to a dilution of the protective bar of accredited status. This dilution has opened the doors of private markets to middle and upper-middle-class households, despite potential gaps in risk capacity and financial knowledge. Critics argue that the current thresholds are outdated and do not reflect modern financial realities.

The Double-Edged Sword of Private Investments

Private investments, unlike their public counterparts, involve companies not listed on a public exchange. While they typically offer higher returns, they also come with higher risks. The increased access to private investments is seen by some as positive, allowing more people to potentially benefit from higher returns that these investments can yield. However, this increased access also exposes a larger portion of the population to the higher risks associated with these investments.

Private Equity in 2023: A Snapshot of the Market

Despite market unpredictability and high interest rates that led to decreased dealmaking by American private-equity firms in 2023, the outlook for 2024 remains optimistic. The private equity M&A activity in the US is expected to continue growing, as evidenced by deals worth $101B done in the third quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, companies like TriLinc Global are emerging with a focus on balancing profits and ESG impact goals, offering private loans to SMEs in developing countries and driving sustainable socio-economic growth.