Private Advisor Group Expands in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Boosting Local Economy

In a move that underscores the burgeoning economic landscape of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Private Advisor Group, a prominent New Jersey-based financial services firm, has planted its second office in this thriving city. The firm, which boasts over $28.5 billion in assets under management, marks its expansion on Valentine's Day, 2024, signaling a promising future for the city's financial sector.

The Strategic Expansion of Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1998, Private Advisor Group has earned a reputation as one of the top 10 registered investment advisory firms in the United States since 2019, according to Barron's. With an eye towards growth potential, modern office space, and a strong sense of community, CEO Frank Smith deemed Rock Hill an ideal location for the company's expansion.

Frank Smith, CEO of Private Advisor Group, stated, "We are excited to establish our second office in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Our mission is to provide unparalleled financial advice, and we believe that this new location will allow us to better serve our clients and expand our reach."

Job Creation and Growth Opportunities

The new Rock Hill office of Private Advisor Group is already home to six employees and is actively hiring for two additional positions: a technology director and a business strategy associate. The firm's commitment to the area not only solidifies its presence in the financial sector but also contributes to the local job market and economic growth.

A Thriving City Attracts Further Development

Rock Hill's increasing appeal as a destination for business growth is further evidenced by the construction of the first community-based outpatient clinic by the Columbia Veterans Administration Health Care System. This development, coupled with the expansion of financial services firms like Private Advisor Group, points to a vibrant future for the city's residents and businesses alike.

As Rock Hill continues to grow and attract new businesses, the city's blend of modern amenities and strong sense of community makes it an ideal location for companies seeking to establish a presence in the region. Private Advisor Group's expansion is a testament to the city's potential, and it is poised to play a significant role in the area's financial landscape moving forward.

By choosing Rock Hill as the site of its second office, Private Advisor Group demonstrates its commitment to growth, innovation, and community engagement. The firm's expansion into this thriving city is a harbinger of the continued development and prosperity that lies ahead for both the company and the region.