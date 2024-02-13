PrimeLending Wins Four MortgageCX Best-in-Class Lender Awards for Exceptional Customer Service in 2023

PrimeLending, a trusted name in the home financing industry, has added another feather to its cap. The national mortgage lender has been honored with four prestigious MortgageCX Best-in-Class Lender Awards for 2023. These awards recognize PrimeLending's dedication to providing exceptional customer service and outstanding performance.

A Triumph of Excellence

The Large Independent Lender segment has acknowledged PrimeLending's commitment to delivering a seamless home financing experience. The awards received by the company include Online Tools, Mobile Tools, Pre-Closing (Preparedness), and Closing Timeframe. These accolades are a testament to PrimeLending's unwavering focus on borrowers' needs and preferences.

Borrower-Centric Approach

What sets PrimeLending apart in the highly competitive mortgage lending landscape? The secret lies in its borrower-centric approach. By combining personalized expertise with cutting-edge digital convenience, the company has managed to create a rewarding home financing experience for its clients.

Empowering Borrowers

PrimeLending offers a wide range of loan options, from conventional and jumbo loans to government-backed programs. The company's user-friendly online tools empower borrowers to manage their loan process with ease and confidence. With a satisfaction rating of 96%, it's no wonder that PrimeLending has become the go-to lender for homebuyers across the nation.

As we step into 2024, PrimeLending continues to set new benchmarks in the mortgage lending industry. These recent awards are a reflection of the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to putting borrowers first.

A Winning Combination

The MortgageCX Best-in-Class Lender Awards are based on borrower ratings and outcomes from the previous year. By focusing on providing exceptional customer service and performance, PrimeLending has managed to secure its position as a leader in the Large Independent Lender segment.

PrimeLending's success can be attributed to its unique blend of personalized expertise and seamless digital convenience. By offering a variety of loan options and empowering borrowers with user-friendly online tools, the company has created a positive and rewarding home financing experience for its clients.

The 2023 awards are a testament to PrimeLending's dedication to delivering excellence in customer service and performance. As the company continues to innovate and evolve, homebuyers can look forward to an even more seamless and rewarding home financing experience in the years to come.