Prime Bank Launches 'Narir Joye Neera' Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

Prime Bank has initiated a groundbreaking campaign titled 'Narir Joye Neera,' which aims to bolster women in business by providing a unique platform for them to share their entrepreneurial journeys and aspirations. The campaign was officially inaugurated by Munia Khan, a consultant at the Policy Research Institute (PRI), during the Wisdom Fair in Dhaka, with the event sponsored by Prime Bank and organized by the social welfare organization Majhamajhi. Set to commence on March 11, 2024, this initiative marks a significant step towards nurturing an ecosystem where women's business ideas and challenges are acknowledged and supported.

Creating Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs

At the heart of 'Narir Joye Neera' lies a dedicated microsite integrated with the Prime Bank website. This platform invites women entrepreneurs to articulate their business dreams and the resilience they embody in their entrepreneurial journey. More than just a space for sharing stories, the microsite serves as a bridge connecting women with Prime Bank or industry leaders for mentorship and guidance. This initiative underscores the bank's commitment to empowering women by providing them with the resources and support necessary to thrive in the business world.

Empowerment Through Support and Understanding

In her inaugural speech, Khan highlighted the essence of the campaign, pointing out that true empowerment extends beyond financial or mental support. It involves crafting an environment where women's ideas can flourish, and their challenges are met with empathy and understanding. 'Narir Joye Neera' embodies this philosophy, aiming to create a supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs. The involvement of key figures such as Mahbuba Ashraf, head of diversity and inclusion at the bank, alongside Shaila Abedin, head of women banking, and Tamanna Quadry, head of priority banking, further illustrates the collective effort behind this initiative.

A Step Towards Gender Equality in Business

The 'Narir Joye Neera' campaign emerges at a pivotal moment, aligning with global efforts to achieve gender equality in the entrepreneurial domain. By offering a platform for women to voice their experiences and seek guidance, Prime Bank is paving the way for a more inclusive business environment. This initiative not only celebrates the spirit of International Women's Day but also sets a benchmark for other institutions to follow in supporting women entrepreneurs. As 'Narir Joye Neera' goes live, it promises to inspire and empower, highlighting the bank's role in fostering an inclusive ecosystem where women's business aspirations are nurtured.

With 'Narir Joye Neera,' Prime Bank takes a significant step forward in redefining the landscape for women entrepreneurs. By providing a platform that understands and addresses their unique challenges, the bank is not just supporting women in business but is actively contributing to a broader movement towards gender equality in the entrepreneurial sphere. As this campaign unfolds, it will undoubtedly spark dialogue and action, encouraging more women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams with confidence and support.