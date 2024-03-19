Prestige Estate and Marriott to Develop Six New South Asian Properties, Including First Autograph Collection Hotel in Goa

Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. is on the verge of partnering with Marriott Inc. to develop six new properties across the western and southern regions of South Asia, marking a significant expansion in their hospitality footprint. This collaboration is set to include the introduction of the first Autograph Collection hotel in Goa, a move that heralds Marriott's dedication to growing its luxury segment in the region.

Strategic Expansion and Diverse Portfolio

The partnership between Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. and Marriott Inc. represents a strategic move to capitalize on the growing demand for luxury and lifestyle hotels in South Asia. The proposed properties, totaling 801 keys, will span across Bengaluru, Goa, and Sakleshpur, showcasing a mix of brands that cater to various segments of travelers. Notably, the development includes a 130 key hotel under the Moxy Hotels brand, aimed at millennial travelers seeking affordable luxury, and marks the second Moxy hotel in India.

Impact on Prestige Estate's Financials

Despite a nearly 22% drop in third-quarter revenue to Rs 1,796 crore and a slight 2% decrease in net profit to Rs 269 crore, Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. remains optimistic about the potential impact of its hospitality segment. The company's hospitality capex stood at Rs 1,699 crore at the end of December 2023, with Rs 883.1 crore allocated for upcoming projects. This new venture with Marriott is expected to significantly boost Prestige Estate's hospitality segment, which already contributes 10% to its total revenue of Rs 5,713.1 crore from April to December 2023.

Future Outlook for Prestige Estate and Marriott

The collaboration between Prestige Estate and Marriott not only aims to expand their respective footprints in the South Asian market but also to redefine luxury hospitality in the region. With plans to open hotels under the Tribute, JW Marriott, and Moxy brands, this partnership is poised to meet the diverse needs of modern travelers and set new standards in the hospitality industry.

As Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. and Marriott Inc. move forward with their ambitious plans, the hospitality landscape in South Asia is set to witness a transformative phase of growth and innovation. This partnership not only underscores both companies' commitment to excellence and expansion but also offers a glimpse into the future of luxury travel in the region.