Premium Income Corporation Declares Quarterly Distributions for Shareholders

Premium Income Corporation has declared its quarterly distributions, set to be disbursed on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2024. The distributions have been declared in specific amounts per share, and if any part of the distributions is constituted of ordinary taxable dividends rather than capital gains dividends, they are to be considered eligible dividends. The company has facilitated further information for interested parties through their Investor Relations contact, reachable via phone or email and through the company’s website.

Details on the Defined Distributions and Barrier Strategy

The related web page provides detailed information about the Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF, a series of Innovator ETFs Trust, which is an actively managed ETF investing in flexible exchange options. These reference the S&P 500 Price Return Index and U.S. Treasury bills, employing an income-oriented defined outcome strategy. This strategy seeks to provide shareholders with defined distributions and a barrier against losses over each Outcome Period, with the current Outcome Period spanning from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024.

Monthly Distributions and Managed Distribution Plan Details

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) has declared the next three monthly distributions under its managed distribution plan, with an annual rate of 8%. The distributions are scheduled for January, February, and March of 2024 and are based on the net asset value of the Fund’s common shares as of December 31, 2023. The distributions can be made up of long-term capital gains and/or return of capital if sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis.

Consistent Dividend Payments and Other Distributions

ChampionX Corp (NASDAQ:CHX) recently declared a dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on January 26, 2024. The company has maintained consistent dividend payments since 2022 and increased its dividend each year. Currently, it has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.10% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.14%. The company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22 as of September 30, 2023, indicating a balanced approach to shareholder returns. Moreover, Bluerock High Income Institutional Credit Fund announced its sixth regular quarterly distribution at a rate of 2.75, or an 11.0 annualized, along with a third special distribution of 0.85 per share. The total distribution amount for Q4 is equivalent to a 14.5 annual distribution rate.

