Preferred Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of 70 Cents Per Share

Preferred Bank (PFBC) has announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share to its shareholders. The key date for investors is the ex-dividend date, which is set for Friday. Shareholders who own shares of Preferred Bank before the ex-dividend date, specifically by the end of Thursday’s session, will be eligible to receive the dividend.

Ex-dividend Date and Dividend Payout

Typically, the stock price is expected to open lower on the ex-dividend date, reflecting the amount of the dividend payout. This standard occurrence ensures that investors who purchase the stock on its ex-dividend date or later will not receive the current dividend. Eligible shareholders will receive the dividend payout on January 22, 2024. They will then have the option to reinvest the dividends back into the stock or use the funds in another manner of their choosing.

Other Dividend Announcements

In other news, AgriBank paid a final quarterly cash dividend of $1.7188 per share on its 6.875 percent non-cumulative perpetual series A preferred stock to holders of record as of December 1, 2023. Dividend 15 Split Corp. II also declared its regular monthly distribution of $0.04792 for each Preferred share, payable on October 9, 2020. Class A shareholders did not receive a distribution for September 30, 2020.

Regulation and Guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released draft norms on declaration of dividend by banks and remittance of profits to head office by foreign bank branches in India. The norms include eligibility criteria, prudential requirements, and guidelines on board oversight. The RBI is seeking comments on the draft circular from banks, market participants, and other stakeholders by January 31, 2024.