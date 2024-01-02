en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Preferred Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of 70 Cents Per Share

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Preferred Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of 70 Cents Per Share

Preferred Bank (PFBC) has announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share to its shareholders. The key date for investors is the ex-dividend date, which is set for Friday. Shareholders who own shares of Preferred Bank before the ex-dividend date, specifically by the end of Thursday’s session, will be eligible to receive the dividend.

Ex-dividend Date and Dividend Payout

Typically, the stock price is expected to open lower on the ex-dividend date, reflecting the amount of the dividend payout. This standard occurrence ensures that investors who purchase the stock on its ex-dividend date or later will not receive the current dividend. Eligible shareholders will receive the dividend payout on January 22, 2024. They will then have the option to reinvest the dividends back into the stock or use the funds in another manner of their choosing.

Other Dividend Announcements

In other news, AgriBank paid a final quarterly cash dividend of $1.7188 per share on its 6.875 percent non-cumulative perpetual series A preferred stock to holders of record as of December 1, 2023. Dividend 15 Split Corp. II also declared its regular monthly distribution of $0.04792 for each Preferred share, payable on October 9, 2020. Class A shareholders did not receive a distribution for September 30, 2020.

Regulation and Guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released draft norms on declaration of dividend by banks and remittance of profits to head office by foreign bank branches in India. The norms include eligibility criteria, prudential requirements, and guidelines on board oversight. The RBI is seeking comments on the draft circular from banks, market participants, and other stakeholders by January 31, 2024.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More

By Salman Khan

A Hidden Gem in Plain Sight: Walt Disney as a Promising Growth Stock

By BNN Correspondents

Ur-Energy's Stock Price Rises Amid Financial Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

By Wojciech Zylm

Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Latte ...
@Business · 2 mins
Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Latte ...
heart comment 0
Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend

By BNN Correspondents

Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend
Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge
Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market

By BNN Correspondents

Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
9 seconds
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
9 seconds
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
55 seconds
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
1 min
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
1 min
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
1 min
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
2 mins
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
2 mins
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
2 mins
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app