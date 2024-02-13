Precision BioSciences Elevates Naresh Tanna to Vice President of Investor Relations

In a strategic move that underlines its commitment to fostering stronger relationships with investors and stakeholders, Precision BioSciences, Inc., a leading gene editing company, has announced the promotion of Naresh Tanna to the role of Vice President of Investor Relations. This announcement was made on February 13, 2024.

A New Chapter: From Chief of Staff to Vice President

Tanna, who joined the company in January 2022 as Chief of Staff to the CEO, brings over 18 years of experience in Oncology, Infectious Diseases, and Rare Diseases. His extensive background in life sciences consulting and his previous roles in global marketing at Amgen, Eli Lilly, Abbvie, and Celgene, have equipped him with a unique perspective and skill set to take on this new challenge.

Strengthening Bonds: Focusing on Investor Relations

As Vice President of Investor Relations, Tanna will be responsible for communicating the company's strategic objectives, growth plans, and financial performance to the investment community. His primary focus will be on enhancing the understanding of the company's ARCUS platform and its potential to revolutionize gene editing.

Driving Corporate Strategy: A Continued Role on the Senior Leadership Team

In addition to his new role, Tanna will continue to serve on the Senior Leadership Team, where he will help drive the company's corporate strategy. This includes guiding Precision BioSciences as it advances its in vivo gene editing programs toward clinical trials. His involvement at this level underscores the importance the company places on maintaining open and effective communication with its investors.

With this promotion, Precision BioSciences is not only recognizing Tanna's significant contributions to the company but also signaling its determination to build robust and enduring relationships with its investors. As the company continues to push the boundaries of gene editing, Tanna's leadership in investor relations will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its future.