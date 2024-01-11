en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Practical Strategies to Boost Your Net Worth and Secure Your Financial Future

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Practical Strategies to Boost Your Net Worth and Secure Your Financial Future

In the quest for financial security and early retirement, building a robust net worth stands as the cornerstone. A recent survey by Bankrate reveals a concerning reality: 56% of Americans feel they are lagging in their retirement savings. To bridge this gap and bolster net worth, a myriad of strategies can be put into play. These include maximizing retirement contributions, economizing expenses, eliminating high-interest debt, establishing an emergency fund, refinancing loans, extending the lifespan of vehicles, and amplifying income.

Maximizing Retirement Contributions

One of the most effective ways to augment net worth is to maximize contributions to retirement accounts. For 2024, the 401(k) contribution limit has been set at $23,000, with an additional $7,500 catch-up for those aged 50 and above. This not only allows individuals to prepare for retirement but also provides tax advantages that further enhance net worth.

Trimming Expenses

The art of growing net worth lies not only in earning more but also in spending less. Major expenses such as housing, transportation, and food can be revisited for potential savings. Budgeting tools can assist in monitoring and managing finances more effectively, translating into significant savings over time.

Eliminating High-Interest Debt

High-interest debt, particularly from credit cards, is a formidable adversary to net worth growth. Eradicating this type of debt can free up more resources to be directed towards savings and investments, offering a more substantial increase in net worth.

Building an Emergency Fund and Refinancing Loans

Unexpected financial situations can lead to high-interest loans, which can be circumvented by establishing an emergency fund. Additionally, renegotiating loan terms can result in savings, enhancing one’s net worth. Keeping vehicles for a more extended period can also avoid depreciation losses.

Boosting Income

The most direct route to a higher net worth is, of course, a higher income. This can be achieved through promotions or acquiring new skills that make one more marketable. It’s an investment in oneself that pays off in the form of a higher salary and, consequently, an increased net worth.

While these strategies may pose challenges, their effective implementation can pave the way for a more secure financial future. As the world of finance continues to evolve with new investment avenues like ETFs and various asset classes, it’s crucial to keep abreast of the current market conditions and align one’s financial strategies accordingly. Whether it’s the competition between real estate and the stock market for the best long term investment or the significance of recognizing one’s business as a substantial financial asset, the path to increasing net worth is multi-faceted and requires a comprehensive approach.

0
Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, a name synonymous with high-performance sports cars, reported a stable sales performance for 2023, despite a decline in Germany’s new passenger car registrations by 23%. The company’s financial and corporate performance, disseminated through EQS News, part of the EQS Group AG services, illuminates Porsche’s resilience in a volatile automotive
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
12 mins ago
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults
12 mins ago
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults
Festival Fervor Fuels Shopping Surge in Nellore Despite Cyclonic Challenges
2 mins ago
Festival Fervor Fuels Shopping Surge in Nellore Despite Cyclonic Challenges
Char-Pit Burger Joint on Sale: A Beloved Carson City Legacy at Stake
3 mins ago
Char-Pit Burger Joint on Sale: A Beloved Carson City Legacy at Stake
Sexual Harassment Cases Surge in IT and Banking Sectors: A Deeper Look into the Sensex Companies
9 mins ago
Sexual Harassment Cases Surge in IT and Banking Sectors: A Deeper Look into the Sensex Companies
Latest Headlines
World News
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
1 min
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
2 mins
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
2 mins
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
2 mins
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
2 mins
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
2 mins
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
3 mins
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
3 mins
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app