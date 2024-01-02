en English
Business

Potential Interest Rate Decrease Forecasted; Credit Availability to Remain Tight

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Amidst the fluctuating financial landscape, experts predict a possible decrease in interest rates later this year. However, the availability of credit is projected to remain relatively tight. This prediction suggests that despite an anticipated softening of monetary policy or a dip in interest rates by central banks, individuals and corporations may not find it noticeably easier to secure loans or credit lines.

Factors Influencing Credit Availability

Several elements typically impact credit availability. These include economic conditions, regulatory shifts, and banks’ readiness to lend. The anticipated tight credit conditions could pose challenges for consumers seeking mortgages, student loans, or financing for substantial purchases. Similarly, businesses aiming to invest or expand operations through borrowed capital may also face hurdles.

A Close Look at Interest Rates

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System releases monthly data on commercial bank interest rates on credit card plans, specifically for all accounts. These interest rates, expressed in percentage units, are not seasonally adjusted. Personal loan rates, the elements that impact the rates, and the different types of personal loans available are also detailed. These loans include debt consolidation loans, emergency loans, loans for bad credit, and loans with no origination fee.

Current Trends in Mortgage Rates

The average 30-year fixed supreme lending mortgage rate has declined to 6.67%, indicating a downward trend after 17 consecutive weeks above 7%. The Federal Open Market Committee has opted to keep the benchmark federal funds rate stable, preserving the benchmark interest rate range of 5.25 to 5.5%. Emerging data from the Mortgage Bankers Association reveals a resurgence in the refinance sector, aligning with the continuing decline of mortgage rates. Experts anticipate further impetus to the refinance scene with the projected Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024.

However, those considering refinancing to reduce monthly payments are advised to proceed with caution. A lower rate does not necessarily warrant immediate refinancing and could result in higher overall interest costs. Mortgage rates are currently at their lowest since spring 2023 and are predicted to further descend in the upcoming months due to anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The Consumer Price Index rose by 3.1% in the last 12 months, marking a significant deceleration from the peak of 9.1% in June. Home equity lines of credit (HELOC) are recommended for homeowners waiting for mortgage rates to decrease. Home prices are forecasted to rise in 2023 and 2024 due to historically low supply and expected drops in mortgage rates. The article also delves into the differences between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages and factors to consider when choosing between them.

Business Economy Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

