Post-Election Review of 28% GST on Online Gaming: Revenue Boost Amidst Industry Concerns

Following the Lok Sabha elections, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council is expected to revisit the contentious 28% tax imposed on online gaming, a move that has significantly increased government revenue but stirred industry apprehension. Implemented from October 1, 2023, the levy alongside the mandate for offshore gaming platforms to register under the Information Technology Act has led to a substantial revenue uptick, despite facing backlash from the sector over potential massive losses.

Implementation and Impact

Since the implementation of the 28% GST on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing, the government has witnessed a remarkable fivefold increase in revenue from this sector, jumping from Rs 605 crore in the three months preceding October 1, to an anticipated Rs 13,000–14,000 crore. This surge is attributed to both, the tax imposition and stringent compliance measures against offshore platforms operating without registration, resulting in over 60 platforms being blocked. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra highlighted this growth as a significant achievement for the fiscal year, projecting a revenue jump of Rs 12,000 crore annually.

Industry's Stance and Challenges

The online gaming industry, however, has voiced concerns over the 28% GST, arguing that it could lead to considerable financial distress. Companies like Games 24x7 have taken a stand against passing the tax burden onto players, emphasizing the importance of user experience and the sustainability of operations. This stance is particularly challenging for smaller startups, which may struggle to absorb the added financial strain. Despite these challenges, industry leaders remain committed to innovation and engagement, with Games 24x7 even securing a sponsorship deal for IPL and investing in early-stage technology startups.

Looking Forward

As the GST Council meeting looms post-election, the industry eagerly awaits a potential review of the tax rate. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar's assurance to advocate for a reconsideration of the GST imposition offers a glimmer of hope. The sector's resilience, demonstrated through strategic financial planning and a focus on product enhancement, underscores its readiness to navigate regulatory hurdles. The upcoming review will be a critical moment, possibly defining the future landscape of online gaming in India.