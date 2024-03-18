Post-Brexit Tax Overhaul to Increase UK Wine Prices: Industry Outcry

British wine drinkers are facing steep price hikes as post-Brexit tax changes threaten to complicate the alcohol duty system. Majestic Wine CEO, John Colley, and Wine Society CEO, Steve Finlan, have criticized the government's planned adjustments, set to introduce 30 tax bands for wine, as 'ludicrous, expensive, and probably unworkable.' The modifications, which aim to tax beverages based on alcohol by volume (ABV) rather than type, could see red wine prices soar by more than 40p per bottle from February 2025.

Understanding the Tax Changes

The alcohol duty system revamp, initiated by the Treasury under former chancellor Rishi Sunak's tenure, proposes to replace the single tax band for wine with 30, varying according to ABV levels. This dramatic increase in tax bands is expected to significantly raise administrative costs for wine sellers, requiring meticulous tracking of the alcohol content for hundreds of wines. The government has recognized the potential burden, implementing an 18-month 'easement' period, during which wines between 11.5% and 14.5% ABV will be taxed at a standard rate. Despite industry lobbying for a permanent easement, officials plan to proceed with the complex new system.

Impact on Businesses and Consumers

The impending tax changes are poised to disrupt the wine industry severely. Majestic Wine and the Wine Society, among others, have voiced concerns over the unfeasibility of the new system and its impact on wine prices. Analysis by the Wine and Spirits Trade Association (WSTA) suggests that approximately 43% of wines will see a price increase, with red wines, due to their generally higher ABV, facing the most significant hikes. Retailers, including small shops, will face unprecedented administrative challenges, with some, like Cambridge Wine Merchants co-founder Hal Wilson, deeming the workload increase 'unviable.'

Industry Response and Government Stance

Amidst growing frustration, the wine sector's calls for maintaining the current, simplified tax procedure have gained support from various quarters, including Brexit-backing MPs. Despite this, the Treasury, citing past freezes in wine duty at six of the last 12 fiscal events, remains committed to its plan. The overhaul, which also aims to eliminate the sparkling wine premium, is part of a broader effort to align duty more closely with ABV. However, industry leaders, like WSTA's Miles Beale, argue that reducing red tape should be a post-Brexit priority, urging the government to reconsider what they view as a costly mistake.

As the UK navigates its post-Brexit landscape, the proposed alcohol duty changes underscore the challenges of regulatory overhaul. The wine industry's backlash highlights concerns over increased costs and complexity, threatening to sour the relationship between the government and one of the country's beloved sectors. With the implementation date looming, the debate over these tax modifications reflects broader questions about the impact of Brexit on the UK's trade and regulatory systems.