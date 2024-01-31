Positive Outlook for Major Stock Indices Ahead of FOMC Decision

As the global financial markets teeter on the brink of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) impending decision, a microscopic lens has been cast on short-term price fluctuations. Yet, a step back to examine the broader picture painted by monthly charts and technical indicators reveals an optimistic vision for major stock indices such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Spyder Trust (SPY).

Positive Outlook for Major Indices

Both QQQ and SPY have recorded a 2.5% increase leading up to the FOMC announcement, sparking investor interest. The Spyder Trust's monthly chart provides a telling narrative: the decline from July 2023 seems to have found its terminus, with three consecutive months of gains and resistance levels surpassed. The S&P 500 Advance/Decline (A/D) line has been on an upward journey since early 2016, reaching new heights post the completion of the November trading range.

Invesco QQQ Trust Leading the Way

The Invesco QQQ Trust mirrors a similar positive trend. The Nasdaq 100 A/D line has broken new highs, and the relative performance demonstrates that QQQ has been leading the S&P 500 since 2023 kicked off. This lends credence to the notion that the tech-heavy QQQ could continue to outperform.

Close Watch on Small-Cap ETFs

Small-cap ETFs, such as the iShares Core S&P Small Cap (IJR), also made headlines with a significant surge in December. However, some of these gains were eroded in January. This necessitates a close watch on the February monthly close to confirm the bullish trend.

In the realm of finance, the past often provides telltale signs for the future. The author of the content, a seasoned veteran with 40 years of experience in teaching technical analysis, underscores the value of monthly charts. A case in point is the negative trends in monthly A/D lines in late 2007 that were indicative of an impending bear market - a scenario that, as of now, seems unlikely for 2024.