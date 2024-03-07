Portuguese Firm Metalogalva Acquires UK's Fabrikat, Marking Duke Capital's Profitable Exit

Metalogalva - Irmãos Silvas, a leading Portuguese engineering and steel protection company, has officially acquired Fabrikat (Nottingham) Ltd, a prominent UK manufacturer of street lighting columns and guard rails. This acquisition not only marks a new chapter for Fabrikat but also signifies a successful exit for Duke Capital, yielding an impressive internal rate of return (IRR) of 36%.

Strategic Acquisition Fuels Global Expansion

Metalogalva, with over 50 years of history and operations across 14 countries and four continents, has strategically positioned itself as a global leader in the engineering sector. The acquisition of Fabrikat, headquartered in Nottinghamshire, is a deliberate move to expand its portfolio and reinforce its presence in the UK market. Paul Allen, Fabrikat's Chief Financial Officer, highlighted the critical role Duke Capital played in facilitating the company's growth, enabling the management team to transition into majority equity owners and steer the company towards this significant milestone.

Duke Capital's Successful Exit

Duke Capital, having invested a total of £6.2m in Fabrikat, celebrates this transaction as its eighth successful exit since its inception. The deal not only provides Duke with substantial liquidity for new and follow-on investments but also showcases its effective investment strategy. Neil Johnson, CEO of Duke Capital, praised Fabrikat's management team for their exceptional stewardship, which maximized value for all stakeholders involved. This transaction underscores Duke Capital's adeptness at identifying and nurturing potential in its investments, culminating in profitable exits.

The Future of Fabrikat Post-Acquisition

With the acquisition completed, Fabrikat is poised for further growth under the umbrella of Metalogalva. The transaction, which includes future performance-related deferred consideration, ensures that the legacy and vision of Fabrikat's founding team will continue to thrive. The deal also epitomizes the importance of strategic partnerships and investments in fostering business growth and sustainability in the global market.

As Fabrikat embarks on this new journey with Metalogalva, the industry awaits the innovative advancements and opportunities that this partnership will undoubtedly bring. This acquisition not only signifies a pivotal moment for the parties involved but also for the engineering and manufacturing industry at large, highlighting the dynamic nature of global business collaborations and their potential to reshape the landscape of the sector.