Portsmouth Woman Wins $3 Million in Mega Millions After Rediscovering Old Ticket

When Melena Hill, a resident of Portsmouth, Virginia, decided to clean out her nightstand drawer, she never imagined she'd find a ticket to her newfound millionaire status. It was more than five weeks after the January 9 Mega Millions drawing when Hill stumbled upon her forgotten lottery ticket and discovered she had won a staggering $3 million. This incredible stroke of luck was due to her decision to add the Megaplier option to her ticket, which effectively tripled her winnings from the standard $1 million prize for matching the first five numbers.

Unexpected Fortune

The journey to Hill's monumental win began with an ordinary purchase at a Suffolk, Virginia, convenience store, where she opted for the Easy Pick option, allowing a computer to randomly select her numbers. The odds of matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions draw are an astronomical 1 in 12.6 million, with the jackpot odds soaring to 1 in 302.5 million. Hill's windfall not only changed her life but also highlighted the significant contribution of lottery sales to Virginia's K-12 education funding, with the Virginia Lottery raising more than $867 million in Fiscal Year 2023.

A Game of Chance

Mega Millions operates as one of the two biggest national lottery games, alongside Powerball. Players must select six numbers or opt for a Quick Pick, where numbers are randomly generated. The addition of the Megaplier feature, for an extra dollar, can increase non-jackpot prizes two to five times. Despite the long odds, the dream of hitting it big continues to draw countless participants each week, with Mega Millions tickets available across various platforms, including traditional in-person purchases and digital options like the Jackpocket app.

Reflecting on the Win

Hill's extraordinary win serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of luck and the life-changing potential of lottery games. While the odds of winning may be slim, the impact of such a prize can be profound, not only for the winners but also for the beneficial causes supported by lottery proceeds. As Hill celebrates her unexpected fortune, her story inspires both skepticism and hope among millions of lottery players nationwide, pondering the possibility of what lies forgotten in their own drawers.