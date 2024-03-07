Porsche EV Allegedly Sparks Fire, Sinks Felicity Ace with Luxury Cars Worth $500M

In February 2022, the cargo ship Felicity Ace sank off Portugal's Azores, engulfed in flames with a valuable cargo of luxury vehicles, including 189 Bentleys, 15 Lamborghini Aventadors, and over 1,110 Porsches. Recent allegations suggest a Porsche electric vehicle's lithium-ion battery may have ignited the fire, leading to significant legal actions against Volkswagen AG.

Tragic Voyage: Luxury Lost at Sea

Built in 2005, the Felicity Ace was a purpose-built car carrier that met a tragic end when a fire broke out onboard. The vessel was en route from Germany to the U.S., carrying approximately 4,000 new vehicles, including luxury brands such as Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche. All 22 crew members were safely evacuated, but the fire resulted in the total loss of the ship and its valuable cargo. Initial investigations pointed towards the EVs onboard as a potential cause of the blaze.

Legal Battles Emerge

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd., the ship's operator, along with insurer Allianz SE and four other plaintiffs, have filed lawsuits against Volkswagen AG's subsidiary Porsche in Stuttgart and Braunschweig, Germany. The suits claim the fire originated from the lithium-ion battery of a Porsche EV, alleging that Volkswagen failed to disclose the risks associated with transporting such vehicles. Despite the filing of the case a year ago, judicial proceedings have been delayed over disputes concerning the required amount of collateral.

The Implications of the Incident

The sinking of the Felicity Ace has not only resulted in substantial financial losses estimated at around $500 million but also raised serious concerns about the safety of transporting electric vehicles by sea. The legal outcomes of the ongoing lawsuits may set a precedent for how automotive and shipping industries manage the risks associated with the maritime transport of EVs. As the parties involved continue mediation talks, the incident underscores the need for stringent safety protocols and transparent risk disclosure in the transportation of lithium-ion battery-powered vehicles.