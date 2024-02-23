Popular, Inc. Announces Generous Quarterly Dividend, Underlining Its Robust Financial Health

In the heart of Puerto Rico, a financial institution that has weathered storms, both literal and metaphorical, stands as a testament to resilience and prosperity. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP), a beacon of stability in the banking sector, has once again demonstrated its strong financial health by declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share. This announcement is not merely a financial transaction; it represents a vote of confidence in the economic vitality of Puerto Rico and a reward to the shareholders who have stood by the institution through thick and thin.

A Century of Growth and Stability

Founded in 1893, Popular, Inc. has grown from a local banking operation into a formidable player on the international stage. With its roots deeply embedded in the culture and economy of Puerto Rico, the bank has expanded its reach to the mainland United States, serving communities in New York, New Jersey, and Florida through Popular Bank. Its diverse range of services, including retail, mortgage, and commercial banking, as well as auto and equipment leasing, investment banking, and insurance services, underline its commitment to meeting the varied financial needs of its customers. This latest dividend declaration is a reflection of Popular, Inc.'s enduring legacy of financial stability and growth.

The Significance of the Dividend Declaration

The announcement of a $0.62 per share dividend, payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2024, is more than just a figure; it is a strong indicator of Popular, Inc.'s robust financial health. In a world where economic uncertainties often lead to conservative financial strategies, the ability of a financial institution to provide consistent dividends to its shareholders is a significant marker of its stability and reliability. For investors, this dividend is not just a return on investment; it's a sign of trust and confidence in the bank's management and its strategic direction.

As Popular, Inc. continues to navigate the complexities of the global financial landscape, this dividend declaration serves as a beacon of hope and a sign of the bank's unwavering commitment to its shareholders and customers. With a legacy that spans over a century, the institution is well-equipped to face future challenges, leveraging its deep understanding of the market and its innovative approach to banking.