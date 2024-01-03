en English
Cryptocurrency

Polygon (MATIC) Faces Major Price Drop Amid Broader Negative Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:45 am EST


The cryptocurrency Polygon (MATIC) has recently experienced a significant drop in its price, decreasing by 14.22% in the last 24 hours to a value of $0.84. This decline is part of a broader negative trend observed over the past week, in which Polygon’s price fell by 19.0% from $1.07. The trading volume for Polygon has also seen a substantial decrease of 68.0% throughout the past week.

Volatility and Circulating Supply

The accompanying chart shows the price movements and volatility of Polygon, using Bollinger Bands to depict the levels of volatility for both daily and weekly price changes. The circulating supply of the coin has seen a slight increase, rising by 0.61% to surpass 9.28 billion MATIC tokens. This circulating supply represents approximately 92.83% of the maximum supply cap of 10 billion MATIC tokens.

Market Capitalization and Rank

Polygon’s market capitalization currently places it at the 14th rank in the market, with a valuation of $7.84 billion. The data provided is sourced from the CoinGecko API. It is noteworthy that this data is generated by an automated content engine and is reviewed by an editor.

Future Predictions and Applications

Polygon MATIC is on the brink of a substantial surge, with predictions suggesting a potential 50% rally in its price. The current trends indicate that Polygon MATIC is expected to see its price range between 0.868094 and 3.34 in 2024. This is due to optimism in its broader application and technological advancements. Polygon MATIC is a side chain of Ethereum that aims to alleviate high transaction fees and slow processing times.

The price prediction for MATIC suggests a maximum value of 10.95 and a minimum price of 8.29 by 2030. The network provides interface libraries, APIs, and SDKs for dApps, merchants, and users to accept or pay in crypto assets. It supports decentralized exchanges, gaming networks, personal data security, and lending and credit scoring platforms.

Final Thoughts

Despite the recent downturn in its price, Polygon continues to hold promise for the future. With technological advancements and broader applications, it is expected to recover in the coming years. However, investors must exercise caution and thorough research before putting their money on the line in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency Finance


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

