Polycab India Ltd. Shares Nosedive Amid Tax Evasion Allegations

In an unforeseen turn of events, Polycab India Ltd., a renowned manufacturer of cables and wires in India, witnessed a staggering 23% plummet in share price. This precipitous fall, which occurred on a recent Thursday, resulted in a market value loss approximating $1.9 billion. The incident was primarily triggered by escalating investor concerns following allegations of tax evasion, leading to significant market turbulence. The situation further deteriorated when India’s finance ministry divulged the discovery of evidence suggesting tax avoidance by a wire maker, without explicitly naming the company in question. This revelation has sent shockwaves through Polycab’s investor base, which includes prominent entities such as Vanguard Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc.

Unaccounted Sales and Tax Evasion Allegations

The stock of Polycab India plummeted to a six-month low after the discovery by the tax department of unaccounted sales worth approximately 10 billion rupees. The tax body alleged that the company was involved in unaccounted cash sales, cash payments for unaccounted purchases, and the declaration of non-genuine expenses to suppress taxable income. Consequently, the stock value fell 18.6% to 3,997 rupees and was held at lower limits imposed by the exchange on three separate occasions.

Heightened Trading Volumes and Investor Concerns

Despite the company’s efforts to deny rumors of tax evasion earlier in the week, their stock experienced significant losses. The trading volumes reached their highest since Polycab’s listing in 2019. The Income Tax department’s recent raids on the Polycab group exposed ‘unaccounted cash sales’ amounting to approximately ₹1,000 crore. The searches spanned a total of 50 premises in multiple locations, leading to the seizure of unaccounted cash exceeding ₹4 crore.

Polycab’s Stance and Market Impact

Polycab had previously issued a clarification, deeming the reports of tax evasion as ‘rumours’ and asserting its commitment to compliance and transparency. Despite these assurances, the company’s share price nosedived 20.36% to ₹3,911.80 in early trade on Thursday, immediately after the news broke. This incident underscores the heightened sensitivity of markets to legal and financial compliance issues, and it manifests how such concerns can have a severe impact on a company’s financial standing and investor confidence.