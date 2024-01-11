en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Polycab India Ltd. Shares Nosedive Amid Tax Evasion Allegations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Polycab India Ltd. Shares Nosedive Amid Tax Evasion Allegations

In an unforeseen turn of events, Polycab India Ltd., a renowned manufacturer of cables and wires in India, witnessed a staggering 23% plummet in share price. This precipitous fall, which occurred on a recent Thursday, resulted in a market value loss approximating $1.9 billion. The incident was primarily triggered by escalating investor concerns following allegations of tax evasion, leading to significant market turbulence. The situation further deteriorated when India’s finance ministry divulged the discovery of evidence suggesting tax avoidance by a wire maker, without explicitly naming the company in question. This revelation has sent shockwaves through Polycab’s investor base, which includes prominent entities such as Vanguard Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc.

Unaccounted Sales and Tax Evasion Allegations

The stock of Polycab India plummeted to a six-month low after the discovery by the tax department of unaccounted sales worth approximately 10 billion rupees. The tax body alleged that the company was involved in unaccounted cash sales, cash payments for unaccounted purchases, and the declaration of non-genuine expenses to suppress taxable income. Consequently, the stock value fell 18.6% to 3,997 rupees and was held at lower limits imposed by the exchange on three separate occasions.

Heightened Trading Volumes and Investor Concerns

Despite the company’s efforts to deny rumors of tax evasion earlier in the week, their stock experienced significant losses. The trading volumes reached their highest since Polycab’s listing in 2019. The Income Tax department’s recent raids on the Polycab group exposed ‘unaccounted cash sales’ amounting to approximately ₹1,000 crore. The searches spanned a total of 50 premises in multiple locations, leading to the seizure of unaccounted cash exceeding ₹4 crore.

Polycab’s Stance and Market Impact

Polycab had previously issued a clarification, deeming the reports of tax evasion as ‘rumours’ and asserting its commitment to compliance and transparency. Despite these assurances, the company’s share price nosedived 20.36% to ₹3,911.80 in early trade on Thursday, immediately after the news broke. This incident underscores the heightened sensitivity of markets to legal and financial compliance issues, and it manifests how such concerns can have a severe impact on a company’s financial standing and investor confidence.

0
Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Evonik and DATAGROUP Unveil Global IT Support Partnership
Evonik, a global powerhouse in specialty chemicals, is joining forces with DATAGROUP, an accomplished IT service provider. The partnership, slated to commence in spring 2024, centers on the support of approximately 30,000 IT workstations worldwide. Over a span of about three years, with an extension option, DATAGROUP will take charge of service delivery management, client
Evonik and DATAGROUP Unveil Global IT Support Partnership
NLRC Denies Claims of Misappropriation and False Valuation in Nigerian Lottery Industry
6 mins ago
NLRC Denies Claims of Misappropriation and False Valuation in Nigerian Lottery Industry
Vibration Level Switch Market to Surge from US$ 775 Million to US$ 1.3 Billion by 2033
6 mins ago
Vibration Level Switch Market to Surge from US$ 775 Million to US$ 1.3 Billion by 2033
Seth Klarman Divests from Atara Biotherapeutics, Indicating a Strategic Portfolio Shift
4 mins ago
Seth Klarman Divests from Atara Biotherapeutics, Indicating a Strategic Portfolio Shift
Boughey Distribution Expands Operations with New Warehouse, Boosting Local Economy
4 mins ago
Boughey Distribution Expands Operations with New Warehouse, Boosting Local Economy
Infrared Thermography Market: Poised to Skyrocket to US$ 115 Billion by 2032
5 mins ago
Infrared Thermography Market: Poised to Skyrocket to US$ 115 Billion by 2032
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
2 mins
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
2 mins
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
2 mins
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
4 mins
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
4 mins
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
5 mins
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
6 mins
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
7 mins
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
8 mins
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app