Poly Medicure Reports Robust Q3 FY24 Financial Performance

Poly Medicure, a leading healthcare company, released its Q3 FY24 financial results on January 31, 2024, showcasing remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's total revenue registered a 19.23% year-on-year (YoY) increase, while its profit took a giant leap of 30.01% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. On a sequential basis, the revenue growth was a marginal 0.68%, but the profit witnessed a more significant growth of 4.55%.

Understanding the Financials

The selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a rise of 3.57% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a 13.25% YoY jump. The operating income, a vital indicator of the company's core business profitability, also experienced healthy growth, up by 8.46% q-o-q and a robust 30.24% YoY. The Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 were pegged at ₹6.77, marking a substantial 30.19% increase YoY.

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

In terms of stock performance, Poly Medicure returned 2.48% in the preceding week and a substantial 15.2% over the past six months. However, the company’s stock recorded a slight year-to-date (YTD) decline of -2.23%. The current market capitalization of the company stands at ₹13,975.73 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹1677 and ₹820.3, respectively.

Analytic Insights and Future Prospects

As of February 2, 2024, analyst ratings show a consensus recommendation to 'Buy', with one analyst suggesting 'Hold', two recommending 'Buy', and one giving a 'Strong Buy' rating. This bullish sentiment reflects Poly Medicure's strong growth potential and positive market perception.